Cutting weight for the stealth fighter.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce is the ultimate, hardcore performance version of the model line. If you want a car that will give you that white-knuckled driving experience every time you hit the throttle, look no further than the SV. A Verde Ithaca Lamborghini Aventador SV was at the Lamborghini Vancouver dealership and got quite the lightweight surprise with a new set of Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV is designed to be a lightweight super car. Carbon fiber and other innovative materials help drop pounds inside and out in the name of performance. The jagged, angular lines of the Aventador get even sharper in the stealth-like SuperVeloce variant, and this Verde Ithaca model got a boost in terms of performance and style with the new lightweight Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Series wheels.

Made from the same APP aerospace-grade aluminum forgings, the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels are all about saving weight. The one-piece forged alloys feature a clean five split-spoke design with floating spoke ends. Backpad pocketing and a center-locking mechanism help cut weight even more, with a total of 6.0 lbs. at the rear and close to 4.0-lbs. at the front saved.

When there’s less weight rotating at the wheel hub, the overall performance from acceleration, braking, and handling, to fuel economy improves. That makes this Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce even more exciting to slice through curves and speed off down the street.

At the Lamborghini Vancouver dealership, this Verde Ithaca Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce was outfitted with the new Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 13.0 rear setup with a progressive concave depth from front to rear. Each wheel also showcases a new Fine Texture ODB finish with a bronze/black metallic color that perfectly contrasts the striking Verde Ithaca body and matching brake calipers.

This Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce and its new lightweight Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ wheels are ready to take on the track.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ one-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Fine Texture ODB
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0
Total Weight Savings: 10 lbs.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV with Brixton Forged WR3 Ultrasport+ Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: Lamborghini Vancouver

