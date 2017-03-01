The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is a Muscle Car Tuned up to 11

Owning the track.

What happens when you take a track-spec muscle car and turn the volume knobs up to ‘11’? The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. The already focused and sharp, track-oriented Camaro ZL1 gets even better with the new 1LE package, making it the most track-capable Camaro, ever.

“The track-focused 1LE package offers progressive levels of performance across the Camaro lineup, from the V6 1LE to the SS 1LE,” said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. “But with the new ZL1 1LE, the progression takes a quantum leap — this is the ultimate track-day Camaro.”

The new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE features advancements in four new areas, starting with the motorsports-derived aerodynamics. The muscle car sports a new rear wing spoiler, and special air deflectors and dive planes up front. Not only do these add a more aggressive aesthetic, but they generate more downforce, resulting in greater high-speed stability and improved grip.

Arguably the most important part of the 1LE package is the race-based lightweight suspension. New Multimatic DDSV (Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve) dampers at the front and rear sharpen up handling. Drivers can quickly adjust the front ride height, rear stabilizer, and other aspects for the track and quickly return to factory street settings at the end of the day.

Hitting the pavement are new model-specific Goodyear tires strapped to lightweight forged wheels. New Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R summer-only tires were made specifically for the Camaro ZL1 1LE and are designed to warm up quicker and achieve a maximum lateral grip of 1.10-G. These are worn by five-spoke concave forged wheels that are 1.0-inches smaller in diameter than the factory ZL1 wheels but are 1.0-inches wider to provide a 10-percent larger footprint. Despite this, the new wheel and tire setup cuts approximately 6.0-lbs. total in weight, total, for better overall performance.

Cutting weight was also imperative in the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. Chevrolet gave the muscle car thinner rear glass and a fixed-back rear seat. This leads to an approximately 60-lb. reduction in overall weight compared to the standard ZL1.

With all of these upgrades, the supercharged LT4 V-8 engine spitting out 650 horsepower becomes instantly more entertaining. That power is channeled through a six-speed manual gearbox with Active Rev Matching. Red Brembo brakes with the ‘1LE’ logo also come standard along with climate control, Bose premium audio, heated/ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

“The new Camaro ZL1 1LE offers the supreme track experience,” said Mark Dickens, executive director, Chevrolet Performance Variants, Parts and Motorsports Engineering. “It’s the pinnacle of Camaro performance and advances the 1LE’s nearly 30-year legacy of uncompromising, track-tailored capability.”

The new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will on sale later in 2017. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Gallery

Source: Chevrolet

Is the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE the ultimate muscle car track weapon?