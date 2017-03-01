Car Videos

This NYC Honda S2000 Driver is a Dick

Posted on

Honda S2000 Burnout Brooklyn

Show off somewhere else!

When you own a sports car, you sometimes get the need to show off or push it to the limits. We get it. Throwing down some power or taking a turn and hitting the apex is a great feeling. But you don’t ever do it on a busy public road with others in the vicinity!

This video comes to us from Brooklyn, New York. In a city where traffic is always nuts and there’s people everywhere, hooning your sports car is definitely not a good idea. In fact, it’s just an accident waiting to happen. This Honda S2000 driver was just a dick.

Honda S2000 Burnout Brooklyn

At a busy intersection the Honda driver decided to do a few donuts even though a man riding a scooter was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn. The Honda driver turned in wide and let it rip, smoking the tires and spinning in circles, nearly hitting the man on the scooter. Thankfully, the scooter rider was aware of the Honda driver’s stupidity and moved up to avoid getting hit.

After showing off and getting honked at by others, the driver sped away down a one-way street, likely thinking they were as cool as the guys from the ‘Fast & Furious’.

Guys, don’t be stupid.

Source: HenryNY1 YouTube

How big of a jerk was this Honda S2000 driver to start doing donuts in a busy intersection?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06
455
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
Mansory Widebody G-Class Mansory Widebody G-Class
410
Aftermarket Tuning News

Go Big with the new Widebody Mansory Mercedes-Benz G-Class!
BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels
406
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Vorsteiner V-GT R8 Vorsteiner V-GT R8
389
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner shows off their new Audi R8 V-GT Aero Program
Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS
388
Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
382
Ferrari

Ferrari J50: An Eastern Exclusive
Supercars in Monaco Supercars in Monaco
369
Car Videos

Let’s Cruise in Monaco with some Flame-Spitting Super Cars!
Lancia Stratos Lancia Stratos
357
Car Videos

Enjoy the Sweet Sounds of the Lancia Stratos HF!
Supercharged E92 BMW M3 Drift Supercharged E92 BMW M3 Drift
346
BMW

This ESS Supercharged BMW M3 is a Diabolical Drift Machine!
Ford GT Splash Testing Ford GT Splash Testing
342
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Ford GT do some Splash Testing!
To Top