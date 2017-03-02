The Brabus 650 Cabrio is a 200-MPH Drop-Top AMG Monster

Rolling with 650-HP of open-air brutality.

If you’ve ever wanted to go 200-MPH in a convertible dressed in carbon fiber with a sumptuous interior, look no further than the new Brabus 650 Cabrio. Based on the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Cabriolet, the new open-air display of power will be making its debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show and available as a complete car or conversion program for future owners.

The biggest eye-catching aspect of the new Brabus 650 Cabrio is the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine. The AMG motor was outfitted with a new pair of turbochargers boasting larger compressors and reinforced core assemblies. A new Brabus PowerXtra auxiliary ECU tuning module optimizes mapping and various parameters to generate more power. A new Brabus sport exhaust system with electronically-controlled flaps also cuts down on backpressure and ups the volume (if needed) for the force-fed engine.

After the upgrades were installed, the Brabus 650 Cabrio generates a whopping 650 horsepower (641 bhp) at 5,800 RPM and 604 lb-ft. of torque from 1,750 to 4,500 RPM. That’s good enough to send the AMG drop-top to 62 mph in just 3.7 seconds while top speed is all the way back at 200 mph thanks to the Brabus Vmax Unit. Another innovative part of the conversion is the Brabus Stop-Start Memory module that stores the last selected driving setting and retains it after an engine restart.

On the handling side of things Brabus gave the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Cabrio some new chassis goodies to carve up corners. Engineers designed special coilover sport springs that work alongside the factory Ride Control shocks to allow drivers to adjust damper settings and ride height. The entire Brabus 650 Cabrio can be lowered at the touch of a button between 20- and 40-mm for the front and rear axle for a better center of gravity.

Hitting the showroom floor in Geneva on the Brabus 650 Cabrio are new Monoblock R “Platinum Edition” forged wheels. The intricate double-spoke design of the black-finished wheels match the powerful presence exuded by the sports car perfectly. Up front, the Monoblock R “Platinum Edition” wheels measure 20 x 9.0J while the rear comes in with a wider 20 x 10.5J setup. Sticky Continental, Pirelli, or YOKOHAMA high-performance tires are also fitted as standard.

Visually, the Brabus 650 Cabrio was put to the test in the wind tunnel to make sure its carbon fiber aerodynamics were up to the 200-mph task. A new front spoiler with raised edges works to generate downforce while carbon surrounds add a sportier touch. Carbon fiber skirts, mirrors, and fender attachments decorate each side of the sports car to reflect its athletic capabilities. At the rear, a new carbon fiber diffuser houses the sport exhaust system while a subtle lip spoiler sits above to improve stability at high speeds.

Inside, the show car is outfitted with a Brabus black leather interior with azure blue elements providing contrast. New carbon fiber trim pieces, aluminum pieces, and a 211-mph speedometer are also featured along with an array of custom-tailored options.

The new Brabus 650 Cabrio can be purchased as a complete vehicle or as an upgrade program for Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet owners. All components come with a three-year/62,000-mile Brabus Tuning Warranty as well.

Brabus 650 Cabrio Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 650 / 641 bhp / 478 kW at 5,800 RPM

Maximum Torque: 604 lb-ft. / 820 Nm from 1,750 to 4,500 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.7 seconds

Top Speed: 200 mph / 320 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Brabus Monoblock R “Platinum Edition” forged alloy

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.5J

Tires: Continental, Pirelli, or YOKOHAMA

Front Tires: 255/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 285/30 ZR20

Suspension: Specially-designed adjustable coilover sport springs

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber front air intake surrounds

-Carbon fiber side mirrors

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber fender inserts

-Carbon fiber rear diffuser

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler lip

Brabus 650 Cabrio Gallery

Source: Brabus

Would you want to go 200 MPH in the 650-HP Brabus 650 Cabrio?