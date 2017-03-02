Car Videos

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante just kicked the ‘Ring’s Ass!

Posted on

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Nürburgring Nordschleife Record

A new production car record has been set!

If you thought the Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Spyder, Koenigsegg Agera, McLaren P1, and many other hyper cars were fast, think again. The upcoming Lamborghini Huracán Performante just set a new record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

On October 5th, 2016, Lamborghini went to the legendary German racetrack to show how fast its upcoming Huracán Performante was going to be. However, nobody probably thought that it would be so fast, that it would topple the time of the Porsche 918 Spyder by an incredible FIVE seconds.

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante sped around the ‘Ring and achieved an utterly incredibly 6:52.01 time with test driver, Marco Mapelli, behind the wheel. With that time, the Lamborghini Huracán Performante becomes the fastest production car to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Source: Lamborghini

Are you excited for the new Lamborghini Huracán Performante?

