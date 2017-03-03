Friday FAIL: Wot ‘n Tarnation?!

This is some serious Dukes of Hazzard stuff.

One of the craziest car chase crash videos has hit the internet and it has us – along with many others – scratching our heads and asking “Wot ‘n Tarnation?!”

At approximately 1:30 pm in Webster Parish, LA 18-year-old Kevonte Dekorey Austin got some serious air time in more ways than one while running from police.

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff, Gary Sexton, a deputy had pulled a Toyota Tacoma over for speeding on U.S. Highway 371. While the deputy was speaking with the driver outside of the truck, Austin allegedly slid into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Sheriff’s deputies pursued Austin and hit speeds of 115 mph on Highway 371. As the truck approached U.S. Highway 80 north of Dixie Inn, it hit spike strips that police had set up and lost control. The Tacoma went off the road, into a ditch, and up a small embankment for a driveway, sending it flying into the air in a movie-style stunt.

While airborne, the Tacoma flew over a fence, and landed on a Toyota Corolla parked at a restaurant. To top it off, Barbara Hutton was inside the Corolla when Austin landed on the car. Thankfully, Hutton was not injured and was able to crawl out of the car through the passenger door.

Authorities suspect that Austin stole an employee’s Ford Ranger while being employed at Halco Productions in Shreveport, LA and was in jail for car theft and probation violation. The Tacoma involved in the crash had also been reported stolen.

Video: Doug Warner KSLA

Source: KSLA

Is this the craziest truck jump you’ve ever seen in real life?