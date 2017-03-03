Car Videos

Friday FAIL: Wot ‘n Tarnation?!

Posted on

Friday FAIL Toyota Tacoma Jump

This is some serious Dukes of Hazzard stuff.

One of the craziest car chase crash videos has hit the internet and it has us – along with many others – scratching our heads and asking “Wot ‘n Tarnation?!”

Friday FAIL Toyota Tacoma Jump

At approximately 1:30 pm in Webster Parish, LA 18-year-old Kevonte Dekorey Austin got some serious air time in more ways than one while running from police.

According to the Webster Parish Sheriff, Gary Sexton, a deputy had pulled a Toyota Tacoma over for speeding on U.S. Highway 371. While the deputy was speaking with the driver outside of the truck, Austin allegedly slid into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Friday FAIL Toyota Tacoma Jump

Sheriff’s deputies pursued Austin and hit speeds of 115 mph on Highway 371. As the truck approached U.S. Highway 80 north of Dixie Inn, it hit spike strips that police had set up and lost control. The Tacoma went off the road, into a ditch, and up a small embankment for a driveway, sending it flying into the air in a movie-style stunt.

Friday FAIL Toyota Tacoma Jump

While airborne, the Tacoma flew over a fence, and landed on a Toyota Corolla parked at a restaurant. To top it off, Barbara Hutton was inside the Corolla when Austin landed on the car. Thankfully, Hutton was not injured and was able to crawl out of the car through the passenger door.

Authorities suspect that Austin stole an employee’s Ford Ranger while being employed at Halco Productions in Shreveport, LA and was in jail for car theft and probation violation. The Tacoma involved in the crash had also been reported stolen.

Video: Doug Warner KSLA
Source: KSLA

Is this the craziest truck jump you’ve ever seen in real life?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06
467
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels
412
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Vorsteiner V-GT R8 Vorsteiner V-GT R8
399
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner shows off their new Audi R8 V-GT Aero Program
Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS
394
Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
390
Ferrari

Ferrari J50: An Eastern Exclusive
Supercars in Monaco Supercars in Monaco
377
Car Videos

Let’s Cruise in Monaco with some Flame-Spitting Super Cars!
Lancia Stratos Lancia Stratos
363
Car Videos

Enjoy the Sweet Sounds of the Lancia Stratos HF!
Ford GT Splash Testing Ford GT Splash Testing
348
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Ford GT do some Splash Testing!
R8 PUR RS05.V2 R8 PUR RS05.V2
342
Audi

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with PUR RS05.V2 Wheels
Roush Mustang GT Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Roush Mustang GT Vorsteiner V-FF 103
339
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Roush Mustang with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
To Top