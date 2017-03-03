ABT Sportsline brings a limited-edition Audi TT RS-R to Geneva

Only 50 of these 500-HP monsters are available.

ABT Sportsline is bringing the power to the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show and their newest all-encompassing upgrade program for the Audi TT-RS is leading the way. The new ABT TT RS-R is a more potent, sharper, and more athletic version of the top-of-the-line TT model, and is only limited to 50 units.

“The uncompromising upgrade for the ABT TT RS-R illustrates the essence of ABT Sportsline: We have been focusing on our customers for over 120 years. Each vehicle is tested for reliability down to the last detail and offers maximum driving enjoyment,” said Hans-Jürgen Abt.

The turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five is a special, award-winning engine that the ABT Sportsline team was happy to work their magic on. After a few upgrades including an ECU tune and stainless steel exhaust system with double-tailpipes, the ABT TT RS-R generates a whopping 500 horsepower and 420 lb-ft. of torque – a 100-horsepower gain over the factory model.

Complementing the added power on the ABT TT RS-R is a more precise chassis. Here, 20-inch ABT Sport GR alloy wheels wearing a gloss black finish with diamond-machined flanges hide a host of goodies. New suspension springs and sports stabilizers at the front and rear axles sharpen up handling and provide a better center of gravity to carve up corners.

Visually, the ABT TT RS-R is enticing and mouth-watering for those that desire some track time thanks to carbon aero. A focused fascia comes from a new spoiler, flics, blades, and an exclusive front grille frame with red TT RS-R logo. New side skirts run towards the rear where two blade flare upwards and outwards to move air away from the rear wheels. At the rear a new skirt with red TT RS-R logo frames the quad exhaust tailpipes and matches the large factory spoiler above.

Inside, ABT Sportsline gave the Audi TT-RS a sportier and more athletic feel. Carbon fiber is worn by the seat panels as well as the side of the dashboard paneling. Additionally, customers can individualize their interior to their liking.

The new ABT Sportsline TT RS-R will be limited to just 50 units. Customers can also opt for individual components seen on the ABT TT RS-R as well. The new model will make its official debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show in Hall 1, Booth 1244.

ABT Sportsline TT RS-R Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-five

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 500 / 368 kW

Maximum Torque: 420 lb-ft. / 570 Nm

Wheels and Suspension:

Wheels: ABT Sport GR alloy

Wheel Finish: Gloss Black with Diamond Machined Flange

Suspension: New springs and sports stabilizers on front and rear axles

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber front spoiler

-Carbon fiber front blades

-Carbon fiber front flics

-Exclusive grille frame with red TT RS-R logo

-Carbon fiber side skirts with blades

-Carbon fiber multi-piece rear skirt

Interior:

-Carbon fiber side panels

-Carbon fiber dashboard side paneling

ABT TT RS-R Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the new 500-HP ABT Sportsline TT RS-R hardcore enough for your tastes?