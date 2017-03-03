Car Videos

Watch who You’re Cutting Off in Traffic These Days!

Posted on

Ford Explorer Police Gets illegal lane change

Could be a police officer.

Remember the days when the only headlights you had to worry about in your rear-view mirror were those rectangular amber and dull white lights of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor? Not anymore. Today, you have to be aware of Ford Explorer, Taurus, Chevrolet Caprice, Dodge Charger, and others because the police could be driving them.

Ford Explorer Police Gets illegal lane change

On the I15 South/78 East merge in California, one driver learned their lesson the hard way and will now have those Ford Explorer headlights burned into their memory.

This driver thought they could just budge their way into a lane while cutting off another vehicle. This is an illegal lane change and is usually occurs without any kind of repercussions. This time around, those Ford Explorer headlights belong to a police officer, who according to the video uploader, honked multiple times at the offending driver as a warning prior to the lane change.

So, when the driver finally got over and illegally changed lanes, the red and blue lights lit up and a traffic stop was initiated.

Don’t make illegal lane changes, especially when you see Ford Explorer headlights behind you!

Source: xXChrisissocoolXx YouTube

How satisfying was it to see this SUV making an illegal lane change get pulled over?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06
467
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels
414
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Vorsteiner V-GT R8 Vorsteiner V-GT R8
403
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner shows off their new Audi R8 V-GT Aero Program
Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS
398
Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
392
Ferrari

Ferrari J50: An Eastern Exclusive
Supercars in Monaco Supercars in Monaco
378
Car Videos

Let’s Cruise in Monaco with some Flame-Spitting Super Cars!
Lancia Stratos Lancia Stratos
366
Car Videos

Enjoy the Sweet Sounds of the Lancia Stratos HF!
Ford GT Splash Testing Ford GT Splash Testing
350
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Ford GT do some Splash Testing!
R8 PUR RS05.V2 R8 PUR RS05.V2
346
Audi

Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with PUR RS05.V2 Wheels
Roush Mustang GT Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Roush Mustang GT Vorsteiner V-FF 103
342
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Roush Mustang with Vorsteiner V-FF 103 Wheels
To Top