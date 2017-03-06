Beautiful French Racing Blue.

The team at A Kahn Design has quite the lineup in store for the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. One of their off-road beauties strutting its stuff at the event will be the Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 “The End” Edition in a gorgeous French Racing Blue for the two-week-long show.

The Chelsea Truck Company has decided to make a run of 25 special limited-edition models using their experience with upgrading the iconic Land Rover Defender after production was stopped in 2016. The Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender “The End” Edition is the result of years of expertise and design being poured into just 25 uniquely tailored models.

At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, this French Racing Blue Defender 90 “The End’ Edition will be on display. Extended front and rear fenders, a new front bumper with lighting, hood and grille upgrades, a twin cross-hair exhaust, and other exterior refinements give the SUV a custom-tailored, high-end look.

The turbodiesel engine hiding under the hood drives the four new Volcanic Black-finished Mondial alloy wheels thanks to a new Chelsea Truck Company four-speed automatic gearbox conversion.

Inside, the Defender 90 “The End” Edition features a special Lime and Acru Boutique fabric combo that dresses the heated front Sports GTB seats and rear folding seats. Black leather is worn by the dashboard, door paneling and cars, instrument binnacle, and other areas for a soft and comfortable ride. Vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, privacy tinted glass, a Churchill time clock fascia in black and other amenities give the rugged SUV a more sumptuous and luxurious feel.

With those upgrades, the new Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 “The End” Edition shows a 20-percent uplift in residual value according to the CAP over the standard Defender 110 XS.

The featured French Racing Blue Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 “The End” Edition shown at the Geneva Motor Show is available as one of the 25 units produced for £90,000 + VAT and comes with a plaque to certify its build number.

The Chelsea Truck Company and A Kahn Design will be at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show starting March 7th in Hall 6, Stand 6338.

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 “The End” Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Chelsea Truck 4 Speed Automatic Gearbox Conversion

-Mondial Alloy Wheels – 9×20″ in Volcanic Black

-275x55x20″ Tires – Set of 4

-Front Bumper Sump Guard – Aluminum

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Roof in Satin Black

Interior:

-Fixed Panoramic Glass Sunroof

-Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Rear Folding Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Black Leather

-Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Black Leather

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Black Leather

-Instrument Binnacle in Leather

-Door Cards in Black Leather

-Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Satellite Navigation System

-Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert in Black

-Hard Wearing Front & Rear Cabin Floor Mats

-Privacy Tinted Glass (Anti-Reflection Glass)

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Defender Boot Sill Plate

Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender 90 “The End” Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

