The G-Power BMW M6 Convertible has 800-HP and Goes 205 MPH!

G-Power BMW M6 Convertible

One of the fastest four-seat convertibles in the world.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a faster convertible with room for four after you’ve seen the new G-Power BMW M6 Convertible. Not only does it pack an astonishing amount of power, but it eclipses the 200-mph mark while serving up an exciting driving dynamic.

G-Power BMW M6 Convertible

The focus of the conversion was the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine at the heart of the BMW M6 Convertible. Here, G-Power upgraded the turbochargers with more efficient turbines and impeller wheels, and new bearings inside G-Power’s CNC-machined scroll housings. To cut down on backpressure, new larger-diameter downpipes were installed along with free-flow sport metal catalytic converters, ending in a titanium exhaust with quad 100-mm tailpipes.

G-Power BMW M6 Convertible

Taking control of the increase in boost pressure and decrease in backpressure is a new G-Power Bi-Tronik 2 V4 bespoke engine mapping program for the BMW M6. This pushes output to a whopping 800 horsepower and 774 lb-ft. of torque – a significant increase compared to the factory output. That, coupled with the new Vmax electronic de-limiter, allows the BMW M6 Convertible to reach a top speed of 205 mph. Acceleration to 124 mph from rest only takes a mere 9.8 ticks of the clock as well.

G-Power BMW M6 Convertible

Helping to achieve those kinds of crazy performance numbers on the BMW M6 Convertible are new G-Power wheels and coilovers. New G-Power Hurricane RR forged alloy wheels cut weight without affecting strength and durability despite their large 21 x 9.0 front and 21 x 10.5 rear size. High-performance 255/30/21 and 295/25/21 tires help generate more grip than the factory wheel and tire setup, especially with the new G-Power GM6-RS suspension. The new height-adjustable coilovers reduce ride height and can be independently adjusted for bounce and rebound control.

The entire G-Power BMW M6 Convertible tuning suite is available for the M6 as a complete package or individual accessories.

G-Power BMW M6 Convertible Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.4 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 800 / 588 kW at 6,500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 774 lb-ft. / 1,050 Nm
-G-Power turbocharger modifications
-G-Power downpipes with sports catalytic converters
-G-Power titanium exhaust system with four 100-mm tailpipes
-G-Power Bi-Tronik 2 V4 tune

Performance:
Acceleration 0-124 mph: 9.8 seconds
Top Speed: 205 mph / 330 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged alloy
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5
Front Tires: 255/30 ZR21
Rear Tires: 295/25 ZR21
Suspension: G-Power GM6-RS adjustable coilovers

G-Power BMW M6 Convertible Gallery

Source: G-Power

Is the 800-HP G-Power BMW M6 Convertible the most extreme drop-top with its 205-MPH top speed?

