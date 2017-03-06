Shred some tires with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS!

Sideways in a 997.

The Orange and Black 997.1-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS is an impressive machine, even though it’s been out of production for almost a decade. The high-revving, naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six is something to behold with its screaming 409 horsepower, and David Rawberts is here to show us how to properly drive one of these bad boys.

Around this twisty track with numerous elevation changes, Rawberts lets the flat-six scream as it turns the rear wheels into smoke. This is all about going sideways and having a hell of a time behind a race-prepped GT3 RS.

Source: Donut Media

Driver: David Rawberts

Directed by: Andrew Schneider

DP: Mike Koziel

Produced by: Porch House Pictures

Do you want to take a Porsche 911 GT3 RS out for a drive like this?