Car Videos

Shred some tires with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS!

Posted on

Dave Rawberts Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Sideways in a 997.

The Orange and Black 997.1-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS is an impressive machine, even though it’s been out of production for almost a decade. The high-revving, naturally-aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six is something to behold with its screaming 409 horsepower, and David Rawberts is here to show us how to properly drive one of these bad boys.

Dave Rawberts Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Around this twisty track with numerous elevation changes, Rawberts lets the flat-six scream as it turns the rear wheels into smoke. This is all about going sideways and having a hell of a time behind a race-prepped GT3 RS.

Source: Donut Media
Driver: David Rawberts
Directed by: Andrew Schneider
DP: Mike Koziel
Produced by: Porch House Pictures

Do you want to take a Porsche 911 GT3 RS out for a drive like this?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06
481
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 with ADV.1 Wheels
427
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 with ADV05R M.V2 CS Series Wheels
Vorsteiner V-GT R8 Vorsteiner V-GT R8
424
Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner shows off their new Audi R8 V-GT Aero Program
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
409
Ferrari

Ferrari J50: An Eastern Exclusive
Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS Mount Panorama POV Audi R8 LMS
408
Audi

Forget the ‘Ring, Bathurst is where the Insanity is!
Supercars in Monaco Supercars in Monaco
389
Car Videos

Let’s Cruise in Monaco with some Flame-Spitting Super Cars!
Ford GT Splash Testing Ford GT Splash Testing
363
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Ford GT do some Splash Testing!
Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta London Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta London
356
Car Videos

Here’s Three Ferrari LaFerrari Apertas in London Making Noises
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet
353
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is the Definition of Excess
Fake Lamborghini Ad Fake Lamborghini Ad
347
Car Videos

It’s a good thing that Lamborghini Didn’t Make this Commercial
To Top