The new Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider drops its top for Geneva

Open-air performance wrapped in carbon fiber.

The new Ferrari 488 Spider may be impressive in its own right, but it’s nothing like the Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider. The newest super car to receive the outrageous Mansory touch has more power, better handling, and “improved” looks that lend to a more aerodynamic profile. It might not be for everyone, but then again, only a few can afford the exotic.

Easily the most polarizing and eye-catching part of the Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spyder is the exterior design. The Ferrari 488 Spider was outfitted with carbon fiber components that work to improve cooling, reduce lift, and optimize downforce. The featured “Collage Edition” model seen here for the Geneva Motor Show is featured in a slick Liquid Black color with special tri-color accents.

Up front, a new front apron with integrated air inlets helps to draw in more cool air while a lip reduces lift for better handling at high speeds. New side skirts extend outwards beneath the carbon fiber side mirrors, front fender air outlets, and special color finish on the Collage Edition model. At the rear of the Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider sits a new apron with integrated diffuser while a twin-split-wing spoiler similar to that of the FXX K to generate downforce. The twin-turbocharged engine breathes easier thanks to new air intakes and outlets integrated into the rear fenders and apron.

The new Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider also sits lower to create a sleeker, more athletic profile. New progressively-wound springs help reduce ride height by 20 mm to create a better center of gravity and handling dynamic. Hitting the pavement are new 20-inch forged wheels that keep weight to a minimum for better overall performance. These are shod in 255/30 and 325/25 high-performance tires to achieve never-ending grip.

To back up the extravagant body work on the Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider is a potent 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. The force-fed motor was outfitted with a new ECU software tune as well as a new exhaust system that reduces backpressure. The end result is an impressive 799 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 642 lb-ft. at 3,000 RPM.

With that kind of power, the Mansory-tuned drop-top can accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is also pushed back to 212 mph compared to the factory 205 mph figure.

Inside, the cockpit of the Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider is worthy of showing off with the top down. A new sports steering wheel blends carbon fiber and leather while offering better control for drivers. All of the interior components were also given the full leather treatment with contrasting stitching. New ‘4XX’ logos can also be found on the seats, door entry sills, and floor mats.

The new Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider will be making its debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show with the special Collage Edition on display.

Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.9 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 779 / 790 PS / 581 kW at 8,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 642 lb-ft. / 870 Nm

-ECU tune

-Exhaust system upgrade

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 212 MPH / 330 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: 20-inch lightweight forged alloy

Front Tires: 255/30/20

Rear Tires: 325/25/20

Suspension: Progressively-wound sport springs; 20 mm lower

Exterior:

-Redesigned front apron with new air inlets

-Front spoiler lip

-Daytime running lights

-Front fender air outlets

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber side mirrors

-Rear fender air intake

-Rear apron with integrated diffuser

-Rear split-spoiler wing

Interior:

-Full leather upholstery with contrast stitching

-Sports steering wheel in leather and carbon fiber

-Redesigned center console unit

-‘4XX’ embossed seat logos, door entry sill plates, and floor mats

Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider Gallery

Source: Mansory

Is the 779-HP Mansory 4XX Siracusa Spider the ultimate drop-top super car?