ABT Refined the new Audi R8 and brought it to Geneva!

Sharper looks and a few extra ponies.

At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, ABT Sportsline will be showing off its newly-transformed Audi R8 V10 plus. Visually, the German super car is more striking and dramatic from top to bottom, and it has a few added ponies to back it up.

To kick things off, the new ABT Sportsline Audi R8 V10 plus features a new partial carbon front skirt with skirt add-on alongside a carbon fiber front lip with blades to reduce lift. The more aggressive face blends in with the front fender vents. Special carbon side blades add a touch of testosterone along with the side mirrors. At the rear, the R8 gets a bit more angular thanks to a new skirt and skirt add-on that extends outwards with a more aerodynamic shape beneath the spoiler wing.

Complementing the more aggressive nature of the new ABT Sportsline Audi R8 V10 plus on display at Geneva are new lightweight forged wheels. Customers can choose from 20-inch ABT GR or 19-inch ABT ER-F forged alloys with an Anodized Black or Black Magic finish, respectively. The new fitment also benefits from a new set of ABT coilovers as well as sports stabilizers at both axles to reduce ride height and optimize handling.

The naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine featured in the super car also got a bit of a boost. ABT Sportsline installed a new flow-optimized exhaust system ending in four carbon fiber tailpipes. This reduction in backpressure adds approximately 20 horsepower, resulting in an overall output of 630 horsepower.

Inside, ABT Sportsline also added their touch to the cockpit. Here, a special leather upholstery and carbon fiber trim adds a sportier feel. New floor mats and entrance lighting further gives the super car a customized appearance.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi R8 V10 plus will be on display at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. All of the upgrades can be purchased individually or as a complete package.

ABT Sportsline Audi R8 V10 plus Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 630

-ABT exhaust system with four carbon tailpipes

Wheels and Suspension:

Wheels: ABT GR (20-inches) or ER-F (19-inches) forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Anodized Black (GR) or Black Magic (ER-F)

Suspension: Coilover springs, sports stabilizers (F/R)

Exterior:

-ABT front skirt with front skirt add-on (partly carbon)

-ABT front lip with front blades (carbon)

-ABT mirror cover (optional)

-ABT wheel arch vents

-ABT side blades (carbon)

-ABT rear blades

-ABT rear skirt add-on

-ABT rear skirt

Interior:

-ABT Individual leather interior

-ABT Individual carbon interior

-ABT floor mats

-ABT entrance lighting

Source: ABT Sportsline

