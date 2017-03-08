The Lamborghini Huracán Performante is all about the Track

Less weight, more power, and new tech.

On October 5th, 2016, Lamborghini set a new production car lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a 6:52.01 time. It wasn’t with the Aventador, but the just-recently-released Lamborghini Huracán Performante. At 2017 the Geneva Motor Show, the sheets were finally taken off the exotic record-setter.

“The Huracán Performante is the convergence of technological developments to produce a car delivering perfect performance,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali. “This new car represents the powerhouse of Lamborghini DNA and innovation, and a 360 degree approach to creating class-leading super sports cars. It illustrates the pinnacle of Lamborghini V10 production car performance to date, on both track and road, and is perfectly exemplified by its name: Lamborghini Huracán Performante.”

The main focus for the new Lamborghini Huracán Performante was cutting weight. A special blend of chopped carbon fibers in a resin that keeps weight to a minimum without negatively affecting strength, called Forged Composite, makes up the body of the exotic. This works with the hybrid aluminum and carbon fiber frame to achieve an 88-lb. reduction in weight compared to the standard Huracán model.

A new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system is also featured on the Lamborghini Huracán Performante. This system controls electronic motors into the front spoiler, rear wing, and engine vents that operate to optimize drag/downforce and cooling properties. The lightweight system can operate the rear wing’s left and right inner air channels to generate more downforce and pressure when going into a turn, thus improving traction on the inner wheel. In total, the system enhances stability and vertical downforce by 750-percent more than the standard model.

Visually, the Lamborghini Huracán Performante draws inspiration from the Super Trofeo race cars and the naked style of high-performance motorcycles. The Forged Composite materials are sharper and integrate the ALA components to create a fascia that mirrors a striking snake. Above the V-10 is a Plexiglas window with a manifold cover in bronze – a material used only in Lamborghini special edition engines. At the rear, the high-mounted exhaust system extends out of a carbon fiber, race-inspired skin with the large spoiler wing sitting prominently above. The profile of the Huracán Performante boasts extended matte black rocker covers with the Italian tricolore stripe extending the length of the exotic.

Thanks to the drop in weight, innovative materials, and active aero, the Lamborghini Huracán Performante is more nimble. That on-track ability also comes from a stiffer suspension compared to the standard Huracán coupe. An optional magneto rheological suspension works alongside passive dampers at the front and rear to improve control. The fifth-generation Haldex all-wheel drive system utilizes a mechanical rear self-locking differential to generate more grip.

Slicing through the track are standard Bronze-finished 20-inch Narvi forged wheels. Those looking to shed a few extra ounces can opt for the center-locking 20-inch Loge forged wheels. Sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires were developed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Performante as standard, but customers can opt for ultra-high performance Pirelli Trofeo R with street homologation. Behind the wheels sit ventilated and cross-drilled carbon ceramic discs that allow the Performante to decelerate from 62-0 mph in just 31 meters.

Wearing a special bronze manifold is the most powerful V-10 engine that Lamborghini has produced to-date. The 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated motor boasts new exhaust and intake fluid dynamics and an optimized air intake system. New titanium valves and a new exhaust both cut weight and improve output as well. In total, 640 horsepower is generated at 8,000 RPM and 443 lb-ft. at 6,500 RPM with 70-percent of that torque available at just 1,000 RPM.

To go along with the upgraded engine, the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission was also optimized to improve performance and the wider power curve. This, coupled with the 3,047-lb. dry weight and 43/57-percent weight distribution, allows the Lamborghini Huracán Performante to accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 2.9 seconds. Reaching 124 mph takes only 8.9 seconds as well, while top speed is 202 mph.

Inside, the same dedication to lightweight, race-inspired performance and design is on display. Forged Composite makes up the air vents, paddles, door handles, and center console while dark-colored Alcantara is used around the cabin. Sport seats come standard and be optionally had with a laser-etched ‘Y’ graphic into the alcantara. Customers can also create their own individual design thanks to the Lamborghini Ad Personam Program.

Front and center is a digital cockpit display that can be configured for each of the three different driving modes, and includes the ALA graphic to show how the system is working. The system also allows for the new Lamborghini telemetry system, Apple CarPlay, and more to be accessed and used.

The new Lamborghini Huracán Performante will be available for delivery in the summer of 2017 with US prices starting at $274,390, excluding tax and GST.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Maximum Horsepower: 470 kW / 640 hp at 8,000 rpm

Maximum Torque: 600 Nm (442 lb. ft.) at 6,500 rpm

Performance:

Top Speed: > 325 km/h

Acceleration 0–62 MPH: 2.9 s

Acceleration 0–124 MPH: 8.9 s

Braking (62-0 MPH): 31 m

Weight: (dry) 1,382 kg (3,047 lb)

Weight/Power: 2.16 kg/hp (4.76 lb/CV)

Weight Distribution: 43 % (front) – 57 % (rear)

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Gallery

Source: Lamborghini

Is the new Huracán Performante the most hardcore Lamborghini, ever?