A couple of exclusive photos to show off one man’s dream car.

Legendary Formula One racer and Indy 500 Champion, Emerson Fittipaldi, has been working with iconic Italian Design House, Pininfarina, to create his dream track car. At the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina was finally unveiled, bringing his dream to reality.

Since Ferrari is using their own design house, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo is one of the few cars designed by Pininfarina that you can buy.

The new EF7 is an all-carbon fiber super car with an incredible power-to-weight ratio inspired by the shape of a shark with engaging aerodynamics that bring out passion and emotion.

The Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina features a naturally-aspirated V-8 engine and an ultra-light all-carbon fiber chassis. Special EF7GT Fittipaldi Wheels manufactured in Italy and wearing sticky Pirelli P Zero tires work with the fully-integrated suspension to deliver loads of grip.

Only a limited number of Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina models will be produced, with each customer having the opportunity to completely custom-tailor the car to their liking.

Thankfully, we got a first-hand look at the new super car from Geneva!

Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina Gallery

Do you like the design of the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina?