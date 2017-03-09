The new 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Brings even more to the Track

Now you can finally have a manual gearbox.

The 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 was a very impressive track-focused super car when it first came out. It was applauded for its precise and dynamic driving characteristics but angered some purists for its lack of a manual transmission. Well, the new 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 rectifies that problem and adds a bit more spice to the red-hot rear-engined track monster.

Developed in Weissach and built on the same production line as the GT3 Cup racecars, the newest-generation of Porsche 911 GT3 takes the next step in on-track performance. Sitting at the rear is a new 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, high-revving flat-six engine that is based on the unit found in the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR racecars. In the new 991.2-generation model, the 4.0-liter flat-six generates 500 horsepower at a high 8,250 RPM and 339 lb-ft. of torque for the 911 GT3.

Customers will finally have the option to select a manual gearbox in the new Porsche 911 GT3. A standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch comes standard and gives the car a 3,153-lb. curb weight. The optional six-speed manual transmission trims that figure down to 3,116 lbs. Accelerating to 62 mph from rest takes 3.2 seconds with PDK models while ones outfitted with the manual gearbox take 3.8 seconds to perform the same feat. The upside is that the manual-equipped cars get a higher 198 mph top speed compared to the PDK’s 197 mph figure.

But the new engine was only part of the equation with the new Porsche 911 GT3. A revised suspension works with the Rear Axle Steering system, Dynamic Engine Mounts, and rear locking differential to provide an even more nimble and engaging driving dynamic.

Visually, the aerodynamic-focused design of the Porsche 911 GT3 got a few nips and tucks. The lightweight carbon fiber rear wing now boasts two new side blades while a new diffuser is worn by the rear apron. Up front, a lightweight front fascia and spoiler help optimize airflow and integrate new thin LED daytime running lights.

Inside, the Porsche 911 GT3 is about driving. Customers can choose from standard Sport Plus seats with electronic adjustment and increased lateral support, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with 18-way adjustment, or Full Bucket Seats with electronic height adjustment and fixed carbon fiber backrests for the hardcore enthusiast. Like the previous models, the new 911 GT3 has no rear seats because racecar.

Also coming as standard is the Porsche Communication Management system with real-time traffic navigation, and Connect Plus Module with Apple Car Play. A Porsche Track Precision App also comes standard that allows drivers to record and analyze driving data from the track on a smartphone.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 will hit U.S. dealers in the fall with a starting price of $143,600 excluding $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling.

Porsche 911 GT3 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 500 at 8,250 RPM

Maximum Torque: 339 lb-ft.

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 MPH: 3.8 seconds (manual) / 3.2 seconds (PDK)

Top Speed: 198 MPH (manual) / 197 MPH (PDK)

Source: Porsche

