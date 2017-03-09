Car Videos

When your Koenigsegg Agera RS has Engine Problems, You’re going to have a Bad Day

Koenigsegg Agera RS engine trouble

That just sounds expensive.

Super cars and exotics are not immune to mechanical problems, just like any other car. Just because they carry a six-figure-plus price tag, doesn’t mean that they’re going to be bulletproof automobiles.

Koenigsegg Agera RS engine trouble

Just take this rare Koenigsegg Agera RS “ML” in Milan, Italy. Shortly after starting up the car in the morning and driving around, the 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine had some trouble and stalled. Upon trying to start the engine, it would quickly die. On the occasions that it did start, a large cloud of black smoke shot out of the rear tailpipe.

Somehow, later in the day, the issue was resolved and the exotic was good to go like those ‘check engine’ lights that magically disappear.

Source: SupercarsOfMilan YouTube

How worried would you be if your Koenigsegg Agera RS suddenly had engine issues and shot out a cloud of black smoke?

