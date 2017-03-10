This is what happens when 7 Koenigseggs go to Geneva

Swedish power on display in Switzerland.

The 87th Geneva International Motor Show may be in full swing, but there’s another show right outside stealing attention and it involves seven Koenigseggs.

The stars of this show were the Koenigsegg One:1, Agera RS Naraya, Agera XS, two CCXs, an Agera RS ML, and the Agera Prototype car. The twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 engines all roar with power, spit fire, and spin a bit of rubber in the streets. A woman even stood on the roof of the One:1 too!

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Which one of these Koenigsegg models would you like to drive/own?