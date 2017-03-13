A Kahn Design

The Chelsea Truck Co. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition Shows at Geneva

Posted on

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition

The modern retro off-roader.

The team at the Chelsea Truck Company know a thing or two about enhancing off-road vehicles, their specialties being the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler. Now, they’re adding the Mercedes-Benz G-Class to their repertoire with the new Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition that made its debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show.

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition

“The Chelsea Truck Company is well known for its for iconic off road vehicles. We’ve worked with the British Land Rover Defender, the American Jeep Wrangler, and now we’re adding a classic German design. Given this international focus, we’re delighted to be launching the new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG – Hammer Edition model for the first time in Geneva,” said Afzal Kahn.

The transformation of the boxy, high-performance SUV starts with a new pair of bumpers at the front and rear with a purposeful look. These flow seamlessly into the extended front and rear fenders with their utilitarian exposed bolt apertures and vents. A new front grille with LED daytime running lights adds to the wide look with its single horizontal line. The Chelsea Truck Company also gave the powerful off-roader a new rear roof spoiler, a Sportive Luxury roof shield with LED Lights up front, and a new exhaust system.

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition

The Volcanic Rock Satin Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition also proudly wears a set of retro-styled G06 wheels beneath those massive fenders. These Diamond Cut Satin alloys measure 9.5 x 22 at the front and rear and are combined with a 50-mm lift kit that gives the SUV a brawnier stance on- or off-road.

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition

Inside, it’s a different world for passengers in the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition. Here, a specially-designed 3-D module leather interior adorns the front and rear seats complemented by hand-stitched details, a new roof liner, and sun visors for a more luxurious ride quality and atmosphere.

Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition

The Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition is on display throughout the entire Geneva Motor Show at Stand 6338. The entire vehicle is also available for £110,000 or customers can choose to create their own unique model if they choose.

Chelsea Truck Co. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition Specifications

Exterior:
-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish
-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
-G06 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ in Diamond Cut and Shadow Chrome
-G6 Front Bumper
-G6 Rear Bumper
-Front Grille with Daytime Running Lights
-Front Sportive Luxury Roof Shield with LED Lights
-50 mm suspension lift

Interior:
-3D Modular Leather Interior (5 Seats)
-Headliner
-Sun visors

Chelsea Truck Co. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the more rugged look of the Chelsea Truck Co. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06
522
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet
413
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is the Definition of Excess
Ford GT Splash Testing Ford GT Splash Testing
389
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Ford GT do some Splash Testing!
ABT TT RS-R ABT TT RS-R
378
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline brings a limited-edition Audi TT RS-R to Geneva
Ford Mustang vs Crowd in Mexico Ford Mustang vs Crowd in Mexico
374
Car Videos

Ford Mustangs vs. Crowds is going International!
911 GT3 RS Vorsteiner VCS-001 911 GT3 RS Vorsteiner VCS-001
368
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VCS-001 Wheels
911 Turbo S ADV1 Wheels 911 Turbo S ADV1 Wheels
363
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Wheels
Chelsea Truck Company Defender The End Edition Chelsea Truck Company Defender The End Edition
353
4x4 Exposure

Get ready for the limited Chelsea Truck Co. Defender ‘The End Edition’
O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan
351
Aftermarket Tuning News

O.CT Tuning Supercharges the Lamborghini Huracan
ABT Sportsline S4 ABT Sportsline S4
339
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Turns up the new Audi S4 Avant
To Top