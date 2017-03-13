The modern retro off-roader.

The team at the Chelsea Truck Company know a thing or two about enhancing off-road vehicles, their specialties being the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler. Now, they’re adding the Mercedes-Benz G-Class to their repertoire with the new Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition that made its debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show.

“The Chelsea Truck Company is well known for its for iconic off road vehicles. We’ve worked with the British Land Rover Defender, the American Jeep Wrangler, and now we’re adding a classic German design. Given this international focus, we’re delighted to be launching the new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG – Hammer Edition model for the first time in Geneva,” said Afzal Kahn.

The transformation of the boxy, high-performance SUV starts with a new pair of bumpers at the front and rear with a purposeful look. These flow seamlessly into the extended front and rear fenders with their utilitarian exposed bolt apertures and vents. A new front grille with LED daytime running lights adds to the wide look with its single horizontal line. The Chelsea Truck Company also gave the powerful off-roader a new rear roof spoiler, a Sportive Luxury roof shield with LED Lights up front, and a new exhaust system.

The Volcanic Rock Satin Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition also proudly wears a set of retro-styled G06 wheels beneath those massive fenders. These Diamond Cut Satin alloys measure 9.5 x 22 at the front and rear and are combined with a 50-mm lift kit that gives the SUV a brawnier stance on- or off-road.

Inside, it’s a different world for passengers in the Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition. Here, a specially-designed 3-D module leather interior adorns the front and rear seats complemented by hand-stitched details, a new roof liner, and sun visors for a more luxurious ride quality and atmosphere.

The Chelsea Truck Company Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition is on display throughout the entire Geneva Motor Show at Stand 6338. The entire vehicle is also available for £110,000 or customers can choose to create their own unique model if they choose.

Chelsea Truck Co. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change – Our signature Cromax® paint finish

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-G06 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ in Diamond Cut and Shadow Chrome

-G6 Front Bumper

-G6 Rear Bumper

-Front Grille with Daytime Running Lights

-Front Sportive Luxury Roof Shield with LED Lights

-50 mm suspension lift

Interior:

-3D Modular Leather Interior (5 Seats)

-Headliner

-Sun visors

Chelsea Truck Co. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the more rugged look of the Chelsea Truck Co. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Hammer Edition?