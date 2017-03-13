Featured Fitment: McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels

Featured Fitment

Stealing the show.

At this time of year, many companies and automotive brands have their sights set on the Geneva International Motor Show. They’ve been readying their vehicles for the show for almost a year, and are ready to put their latest and greatest on display. But, there’s a car halfway across the world that’s stealing the spotlight – a McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 wheels.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels

The lightweight 666 bhp McLaren 675LT is already a rare machine thanks to its limited production run of 500 vehicles, but this is one-of-a-kind. A beautiful, eye-catching exterior color scheme is designed in a way that shifts colors based on the light and viewing angle. This creates a stunning chameleon-like effect and is arguably one of the few outrageous color schemes that can match the car’s incredible performance.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels

With that in mind, the team at SR Auto Group decided to keep things relatively subtle with the wheel and tire upgrade. However, with this color scheme on this car, almost anything can be considered “subtle” in comparison.

The SR Auto Group team opted to install a set of PUR RS25 forged wheels on this McLaren 675LT. These lightweight monoblock alloys keep rotating mass to a minimum, lending to better overall performance without affecting strength – two key characteristics that need to be maintained on this level of super car.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels

The new multi-spoke mesh PUR RS25 wheels were installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and massive 21 x 12.0 rear setup. Each wheel also wears a slick Matte Black finish that allows the ever-changing colors to shine. For some added pop, the Pirelli and P Zero logos on each tire along with connecting stripes where painted white.

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels

Thanks to the outrageous colors, unmatched performance, and new shoes, you can bet that this McLaren 675LT will be putting on a show wherever it goes.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: McLaren 675LT
Wheels: PUR RS25 forged monoblock alloy
Wheel Finish: Matte Black
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0
Tires: Pirelli P Zero

McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels Gallery

Source: SR Auto Group

Do you like the crazy styling of this McLaren 675LT with PUR RS25 Wheels and unique color scheme?

