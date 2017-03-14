Get Ready for the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina

One man’s dream became a reality.

After a storied racing career in Formula 1 and the Indy 500, Emerson Fittipaldi had another one of his dreams come to reality at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. The new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina brings the iconic driver’s dream of creating an extreme race-inspired vehicle with pure passion to fruition.

“I have tried for years to explain to others what it truly feels like to be behind the steering wheel of a championship racecar. There is adrenaline and elation all rolled into an awe-inspiring inner fulfillment that leaves you craving for more. This is what our dream team created in the EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina,” said Fittipaldi.

The first vehicle to be released under the Fittipaldi Motors marque was designed in cooperation with the famed Italian design house, Pininfarina. The sleek profile coupled with emotional lines and aerodynamic efficiency put it in a class of its own. The motorsport DNA is on full display with its aggressive aerodynamic body work yet displays a clean and graceful character unlike anything else on the track.

“The EF7 is an exciting car that embodies Pininfarina’s DNA in terms of style and innovation, Emerson’s championship race experience and HWA AG’s flawless engineering skills. Our collective team was able to turn a dream into a driving machine,” said Pininfarina Chairman, Paolo Pininfarina.

Fittipaldi and Pininfarina also collaborated with German engineering firm, HWA AG to create an inspiring drivetrain. A potent, naturally-aspirated V-8 engine sends power through the integrated gearbox to the road while HWA-developed suspension and braking provide a sharp, yet forgiving handling dynamic for drivers.

Driver and passenger are housed inside of a carbon fiber monocoque chassis that blends safety with comfort. The specially-designed safety capsule keeps weight to a minimum and drops the center of gravity as it incorporates the all-carbon fiber chassis.

“In realizing the dream of a champion, the result is a car that combines racing technology and breathtaking design with drivability and the highest safety requirements,” said Hans Werner Aufrecht, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HWA.

The new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina will only be available in a limited production. Drivers will be able to create a bespoke vehicle with a wide range of exterior and interior colors along with personal Pantone color and racing numbers. A range of special center-locking EF7GT Fittipaldi Wheels manufactured in Italy and wearing sticky Pirelli P Zero tires will be available.

Each Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina owner will be given the opportunity to have driver coaching from Emerson Fittipaldi and be move up a specially-designed driver-training ladder. Owners can also join the Fittipaldi Racing Club and be a part of high-performance driving and racing experiences at racing circuits around the globe.

For those that aren’t lucky enough to get behind the wheel of the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina, they can still drive the limited-production exotic – virtually. The new EF7 will be available to play in the upcoming PlayStation 4 video game, Gran Turismo Sport when it is released.

If you want one of the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina models, you better hurry because only a few will be able to experience the limited-edition exotic.

Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina Gallery

Source: Pininfarina

Do you like the design and styling of the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina?