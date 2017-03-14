This on-track Ferrari 250 GTO footage is beautiful!

Pure Italian racing.

We all want to see a Ferrari 250 GTO in the flesh. Only a lucky few will actually have that rare opportunity, and even fewer will actually be able to climb into the driver’s seat and race on the track. So, this in-car footage of a Ferrari 250 GTO racing at the Zandvoort circuit is a pure joy.

The Ferrari 250 GTO saw a limited production of just 39 cars from 1962 to 1964 to meet homologation requirements for the FIA Group 3 Grand Touring Car class. Its dry-sump, 3.0-liter V-12 engine produced 300 horsepower through a five-speed Porsche-type synchromesh gearbox, leading to some very impressive performance at the time.

Today, when one of these rare machines starts up and races on the track, it’s a very special treat. Luckily, Robbert Alblas was able to get a camera in one of those 250 GTOs for some on-track footage.

So sit back, turn up the volume, and enjoy!

Source: Robbert Alblas YouTube

Would you be scared to take a rare Ferrari 250 GTO out for a drive on a track?