Many of the vehicles on display at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show focused on going as fast as possible, grabbing attention, and/or putting down some serious power. The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² kind of strays away from that mindset a tad with a dedication to off-road performance with a high-end interior.

The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² is the most capable off-road machine that the German company has ever created. The new Mercedes-Benz G 500 4×4² was the perfect basis for this transformation due to its already capable platform, and engineers were more than happy to take advantage.

At the heart of this beast is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that’s been boosted by Brabus. Here, the engineering team installed a set of two high-performance turbochargers with larger compressors and core assemblies with reinforced bearings to generate more boost pressure. A new Brabus stainless steel exhaust system with flap control and dual black chrome tailpipes on both sides of the SUV reduce backpressure and add a more aggressive growl.

The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 was also given the Brabus B40-550 PowerXtra auxiliary engine tuning module that pushes output all the way up to 550 horsepower at 5,600 RPM and 590 lb-ft. of torque from 2,250 to 4,750 RPM. Power is sent through the seven-speed automatic gearbox, which allows the off-road tailored SUV to reach 62 mph in just 6.7 seconds while top speed is limited to 130 mph to protect the meaty tires.

Visually, the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² has all the hardware you need to conquer any terrain. Up front, a new bumper with underride guard, winch, Brabus xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, and other lighting provides a brawnier and functional appearance. Durable wire mesh protects the headlights, turn signals, and rear taillights for those off-road adventures. A new matte black Brabus radiator grille stares ahead while a matte naked carbon fiber sits above to show off its power.

Up top, the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² sports a black roof rack with integrated lighting units. Brush guards connect the front grille to the roof rack to protect the body and windshield from damage. New LED light modules can be controlled by the driver as well as power-adjustable LED searchlights at the rear corners of the roof. A spare tire carrier with a carbon cover and 4×4² logo sits at the rear above the functional rear bumper with integrated lighting. New retractable side steps make entering and exiting easier.

Making the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² even more competent on- and off-road is a new electronically-adjustable Brabus suspension. Height-adjustable, high-strength aluminum struts with expansion chambers allow for individual axle height adjustment for optimum traction and performance. Four damper settings are offered and controlled through the Brabus Touch Control Panel, which also operates the winch, lighting module, and “black-out switch” that turns off all lights.

Inside, the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² that was shown at the Geneva International Motor Show is outfitted in Mastik leather that’s color-coordinated to the body. Black perforated leather is worn by the center sections of the seats and door panels while light slate grey leather with quilted stitching is featured on the seat bolsters. Aluminum foot pedals, paddle shifters, and door-lock pins give that added high-end touch.

Sitting between the rear seats is a Brabus center console sits between the two rear individual seats and features a 4.3-inch touch-screen with Brabus Touch Control that operates seat functions, the COMAND system, and LED reading lights. Two heated and cooled cup holders offer even more practicality along with an electronically-operated secure compartment for valuables.

The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² comes with a three-year/62,000-mile Brabus Tuning Warranty. Each vehicle can be upgraded in stages or ordered as a complete vehicle.

Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 550 / 542 bhp / 404 kW at 5,600 RPM

Maximum Torque: 590 lb-ft. / 800 Nm from 2,250 to 4750 RPM

-Brabus B40-550 PowerXtra

-Stainless steel sport exhaust system

-Turbocharger upgrades

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 6.7 seconds

Top Speed: 130 mph / 210 km/h (electronically-limited)

Source: Brabus

