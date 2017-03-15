Because who doesn’t love a high-performance wagon?

The Audi RS6 Avant is a masterpiece in high-performance practicality. It’s twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V-8 engine, tuned chassis, and room for groceries make it a perfect everyday car to shred rubber. ABT Sportsline is taking that up a notch thanks to their new ABT RS6+ that makes daily driving a white-knuckled experience.

ABT Sportsline has worked with the Audi RS6 before but this program takes things to a new level. “The result is called the ABT RS6+ and is built as an exclusive complete vehicle in a limited edition of only 50, indicated by a badge on each car,” said CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt.

The 4.0-liter TFSI twin-turbocharged V-8 at the heart of the beast has been equipped with a few new goodies. A full ABT Sportsline stainless steel exhaust system with new downpipes, sport catalytic converters, and carbon double tailpipe trims helps to reduce backpressure. A specially-developed ABT Power S control unit alters the ECU to produce 705 horsepower and 649 lb-ft. of torque for the wagon.

Putting that power to the road through the Quattro all-wheel drive system is no easy task. The ABT Sportsline RS6+ features new in-house 22-inch GR alloy wheels with a gloss black or matte black finish with contrasting machined aspects. New ABT DR or FR alloy wheels can also be had with corresponding sports tires.

Visually, the ABT Sportsline RS6+ features a new range of carbon fiber aerodynamics that put the wagon’s high-performance capabilities on display. A new carbon fiber front lip, front skirt, side mirror caps, side skirts, rear skirt, and rear spoiler help to generate downforce and improve cooling without adding much weight. New wheel arch vents help to dissipate heat more efficiently while a new ‘RS6+’ front grille insert completes the transformation.

As passengers enter the ABT Sportsline RS6+ at night, they’re greeted by a new LED light projecting the ‘RS6+’ logo on the ground beneath the doors. Inside ABT Sportsline will upholster the interior in custom leather as well as carbon fiber trim pieces. A new leather and carbon fiber steering wheel faces the driver along with an ABT start-stop button and gear knob badge. A special model number badge displaying the build number out of 50 is a centerpiece of the cockpit. Soft RS6+ embroidered floor mats and truck mat give the super wagon that extra touch of high-end comfort.

The new ABT Sportsline RS6+ will be limited to just 50 units globally, and based on the Audi RS6 Avant.

ABT Sportsline RS6+ Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 705 / 519 kW

Maximum Torque: 649 lb-ft. / 880 Nm

-ABT Power S

-Stainless steel exhaust system with new downpipes and sport catalytic converters

Exterior:

-ABT front grille insert with RS6+-Logo

-ABT front lip (carbon fiber)

-ABT front skirt add on (carbon fiber)

-ABT wheel arch vents

-ABT mirror caps (carbon fiber)

-ABT side skirt add-ons (carbon fiber)

-ABT rear skirt add on (carbon fiber)

-ABT rear spoiler (carbon fiber)

-ABT DR, FR, or GR alloy wheels in 22-inch diameters

Interior:

-ABT Individual leather interior

-ABT Individual carbon fiber interior, including seat and gearbox panels

-ABT steering wheel design in leather and carbon

-ABT gear knob badge

-ABT model number badge 1/50

-ABT floor mats RS6+

-ABT trunk mat

-ABT LED-door entrance lights with RS6+ logo

-ABT start-stop button

