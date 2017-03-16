Time for a widebody cruise.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe serves up a smooth ride of high-end luxury and comfort with quite a bit of power to back it up. But, even in AMG form, the S-Class Coupe doesn’t really have that road presence that some owners crave. That’s where the Prior Design PD75SC widebody aerodynamic kit comes into play.

The new Prior Design PD75SC widebody aerodynamic kit for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe is made from a Fiberglass-Duraflex composite that can be easily painted or wrapped, and has a strength that can withstand forces from triple-digit speeds.

With the new Prior Design PD75SC kit, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe gains a new front bumper with add-on lip spoiler and intake frames to create a more aggressive face. That powerful look is further built upon with a new set of extended front and rear fenders, connected by a pair of side skirts that flair outwards. As an option, a new hood with integrated vents can be installed as well.

At the rear of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe sits a new bumper that is wider to seamlessly complement the flared rear fenders. A new Prior Design PD75SC diffuser and add-on spoiler combo helps to clean up the air exiting the underbody of the two-door while an optional trunk spoiler sits above to generate downforce.

In addition to the Prior Design PD75SC, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe owners can choose from a range of forged wheels, suspension upgrades, new exhausts, and refined interiors.

The new Prior Design PD75SC widebody aerodynamic kit is currently available for versions of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe as a complete kit or individual accessories.

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Specifications

Exterior:

Package Contents:

-PD75SC WB Front Bumper

-PD75SC WB Front Add-On Lip Spoiler

-PD75SC WB Front Intakes Frames

-PD75SC WB Sideskirts + Sideskirts Add-On Lip

-PD75SC WB Rear Bumper

-PD75SC WB Diffusor

-PD75SC WB Diffusor Lower Add-on Spoiler

-PD75SC WB Front Fenders

-PD75SC WB Rear Widenings

Optional: PD75SC Bonnet suitable for Mercedes S-Coupe.

Optional: PD75SC Rear Trunk Spoiler suitable for Mercedes S-Coupe.

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Gallery

Source: Prior Design

Do you like the new look of the Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe?