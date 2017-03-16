Aftermarket Tuning News

It’s time to go big with the Prior Design PD75SC Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe

Posted on

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe

Time for a widebody cruise.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe serves up a smooth ride of high-end luxury and comfort with quite a bit of power to back it up. But, even in AMG form, the S-Class Coupe doesn’t really have that road presence that some owners crave. That’s where the Prior Design PD75SC widebody aerodynamic kit comes into play.

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe

The new Prior Design PD75SC widebody aerodynamic kit for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe is made from a Fiberglass-Duraflex composite that can be easily painted or wrapped, and has a strength that can withstand forces from triple-digit speeds.

With the new Prior Design PD75SC kit, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe gains a new front bumper with add-on lip spoiler and intake frames to create a more aggressive face. That powerful look is further built upon with a new set of extended front and rear fenders, connected by a pair of side skirts that flair outwards. As an option, a new hood with integrated vents can be installed as well.

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe

At the rear of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe sits a new bumper that is wider to seamlessly complement the flared rear fenders. A new Prior Design PD75SC diffuser and add-on spoiler combo helps to clean up the air exiting the underbody of the two-door while an optional trunk spoiler sits above to generate downforce.

In addition to the Prior Design PD75SC, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe owners can choose from a range of forged wheels, suspension upgrades, new exhausts, and refined interiors.

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe

The new Prior Design PD75SC widebody aerodynamic kit is currently available for versions of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe as a complete kit or individual accessories.

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Specifications

Exterior:
Package Contents:
-PD75SC WB Front Bumper
-PD75SC WB Front Add-On Lip Spoiler
-PD75SC WB Front Intakes Frames
-PD75SC WB Sideskirts + Sideskirts Add-On Lip
-PD75SC WB Rear Bumper
-PD75SC WB Diffusor
-PD75SC WB Diffusor Lower Add-on Spoiler
-PD75SC WB Front Fenders
-PD75SC WB Rear Widenings

Optional: PD75SC Bonnet suitable for Mercedes S-Coupe.
Optional: PD75SC Rear Trunk Spoiler suitable for Mercedes S-Coupe.

Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Gallery

Source: Prior Design

Do you like the new look of the Prior Design PD75SC Widebody Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06
545
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet
446
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is the Definition of Excess
Ford GT Splash Testing Ford GT Splash Testing
407
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Ford GT do some Splash Testing!
Ford Mustang vs Crowd in Mexico Ford Mustang vs Crowd in Mexico
398
Car Videos

Ford Mustangs vs. Crowds is going International!
911 GT3 RS Vorsteiner VCS-001 911 GT3 RS Vorsteiner VCS-001
394
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VCS-001 Wheels
ABT TT RS-R ABT TT RS-R
394
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline brings a limited-edition Audi TT RS-R to Geneva
911 Turbo S ADV1 Wheels 911 Turbo S ADV1 Wheels
387
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Wheels
O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan
379
Aftermarket Tuning News

O.CT Tuning Supercharges the Lamborghini Huracan
ABT VW GTI Clubsport S ABT VW GTI Clubsport S
357
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Turns up the Fun on the VW GTI Clubsport S
VW Bugzilla Drag Racing Crash VW Bugzilla Drag Racing Crash
338
Car Videos

Watch this Volkswagen Beetle Do some Serious Barrel Rolls
To Top