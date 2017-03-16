Car Videos

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is here and it Sounds Glorious!

Posted on

Ferrari 812 Superfast Video

Moar V-12, please!

Whether you love or hate the design of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast, you can’t deny that it sounds absolutely beautiful in the latest film from the Italian automaker. The official launch video of the V-12 grand tourer is packed with CGI but has the 6.5-liter howling.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Video

The new 6.5-liter, V-12 engine derived from the F12Berlinetta might just be the last naturally-aspirated 12-cylidner from the Italian automaker, and it sounds fantastic in the 812 Superfast. The 789 bhp motor sends the exotic to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds from rest and to a top speed of 210 mph thanks to its aerodynamically-optimized design.

While this launch video is heavy on the 3-D graphics and effects, it gives us a taste of the fun we’ll be getting once it hits the road.

Source: Ferrari

Do you like the exhaust note of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged CM10 Duo Series Callaway Corvette Z06
545
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Callaway Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged CM10 Wheels
Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet
445
Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet is the Definition of Excess
Ford GT Splash Testing Ford GT Splash Testing
407
Car Videos

Let’s watch the new Ford GT do some Splash Testing!
Ford Mustang vs Crowd in Mexico Ford Mustang vs Crowd in Mexico
398
Car Videos

Ford Mustangs vs. Crowds is going International!
911 GT3 RS Vorsteiner VCS-001 911 GT3 RS Vorsteiner VCS-001
394
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Vorsteiner VCS-001 Wheels
ABT TT RS-R ABT TT RS-R
394
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline brings a limited-edition Audi TT RS-R to Geneva
911 Turbo S ADV1 Wheels 911 Turbo S ADV1 Wheels
387
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with ADV10.0 M.V2 CS Wheels
O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan O.CT Tuning Lamborghini Huracan
379
Aftermarket Tuning News

O.CT Tuning Supercharges the Lamborghini Huracan
ABT VW GTI Clubsport S ABT VW GTI Clubsport S
357
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Turns up the Fun on the VW GTI Clubsport S
VW Bugzilla Drag Racing Crash VW Bugzilla Drag Racing Crash
338
Car Videos

Watch this Volkswagen Beetle Do some Serious Barrel Rolls
To Top