Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with PUR RS25 Wheels

Posted on

Ferrari 488 GTB with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

Having some fun with the new Prancing Horse.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is a young Prancing Horse still leaving its stables in Maranello. The 458 Italia successor is faster, more powerful, and more aerodynamically efficient than ever before, and the team at SR Auto Group finally got their hands on one. Not only did it get the Novitec Rosso treatment, but it also received a fresh set of PUR RS25 wheels.

Ferrari 488 GTB with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

The new Ferrari 488 GTB sports a new 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that gives it a 0-62 mph time in 3.0 seconds and 205 mph top speed. That type of performance is impressive, and SR Auto Group has shown that through a range of new upgrades.

This Ferrari 488 GTB features a few new Novitec Rosso aerodynamic pieces, starting with a carbon fiber front lip that extends forwards and flows into the bumper. A the rear, a carbon fiber lip spoiler sits between the two round taillights and generates a bit of downforce at speed. The V-8 engine also benefits from a new Novitec N-Tronic exhaust system that reduces backpressure and emits a more thrilling note at the push of the throttle.

Ferrari 488 GTB with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

To match the striking looks of this curvy Italian, SR Auto Group installed a new set of PUR RS25 wheels. These monoblock forged wheels help keep weight to a minimum for better overall performance. SR Auto Group installed the PUR RS25 wheels in a staggered 21 x 9.0 front and wide 22 x 12.0 rear setup for a larger footprint where it counts.

The new PUR RS25 wheels provide an eye-catching contrast to the black body of the Ferrari 488 GTB thanks to their Gloss Lumiere Grey face and Gloss Black windows that highlight the mesh spoke design. The fitment is completed thanks to a set of Novitec lowering springs that reduce the ride height and center of gravity for a clean look.

Ferrari 488 GTB with PUR RS25 Wheels by SR Auto Group

This may be the first Ferrari 488 GTB that wears a set of PUR Wheels thanks to SR Auto Group, but it definitely won’t be the last.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 488 GTB
Wheels: PUR RS25 monoblock forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Gloss Lumiere Grey face, Gloss Black windows
Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 22 x 12.0
Suspension: Novitec lowering springs

Exterior:
-Novitec carbon fiber front lip
-Novitec carbon fiber rear spoiler

Engine:
-Novitec N-Tronic exhaust system

Ferrari 488 GTB with PUR RS25 Wheels Gallery

Source: SR Auto Group

Do you like the high-performance look of this Ferrari 488 GTB with PUR RS25 wheels by SR Auto Group?

