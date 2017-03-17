Car Videos

Oh boy the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon sounds Nice

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon No Pills Preview

Listen to that supercharged engine road!

Dodge is continuing its assault of previews and information on the Challenger SRT Demon with their 10th video and a few extra details. Titled “No Pills”, the 10th video released by the brand shows the muscle car launching and showing off its new Torque Reserve launch system.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon No Pills Preview

The new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon features a Torque Reserve launch system that was designed for drag racers and is the first time it’s used in a production car. The system closes the bypass valve to “pre-fill” the supercharger before launching. It also controls fuel flow and spark timing to cylinders while fine-tuning ignition timing for optimum engine rpm/torque balance.

The new system is also why the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has a different exhaust note prior to launch. If you ask us, it sounds like a hell of a lot of fun is about to be thrown down.

Just release the damn thing already instead of teasing us with these videos before the New York International Auto Show!

Source: Dodge

Do you like the sound of the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon?

