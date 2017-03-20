A Kahn Design

The new Project Kahn Range Rover is a Smooth Shade of Red

Built to cruise.

The latest showcase from the team at Project Kahn is a Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE LE Edition. It’s a mouthful of a name but a joy to experience. Instead of an all-out top-to-bottom transformation, the British design team opted for a smaller list of upgrades that still have a large impact.

Starting things off is the smooth and refined Montalcino Red exterior paint with a Piano Black floating roof that exudes affluence. A new front and rear bumper set with integrated vents give the Range Rover a more prominent and confident look. The former also has a new center piece on display along with a Black Label grille with 3-D mesh sitting above. Finishing off the body upgrades are new ‘KAHN’ hood and tailgate lettering in black.

Beneath the seductive Montalcino Red body sit new RS600 alloy wheels with a more distinct concave design. These 22 x 9.5 wheels are wrapped in 275/40/22 tires that serve up a supple ride quality on this Project Kahn creation. The characteristic Kahn stainless steel cross-hair tailpipes with satin black finishers are also on display to add to the high-end feel.

Inside, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE LE Edition has a more comfortable cabin. This comes as a result of black quilted and perforated leather adorning the front and rear seats. As an added touch, new door entry sill plates and machined and ventilated aluminum pedals are also featured.

As an extra benefit, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE LE Edition comes with a better peace of mind as an automotive investment. The independent British trade price specialists at CAP rated this SUV as having a 16.50-percent higher residual value than the standard model.

This featured Project Kahn Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 Diesel HSE LE Edition in Mantalcino Red is currently available. Customers can also have their Range Rover Sport models tailored by Project Kahn to their liking as well.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Specifications

Exterior:
-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite
-Front Bumper Centre Piece
-LE – Rear Bumper Replacement inc. Exhaust Diffuser in Carbon Composite
-Black Label – Front Grille with 3D Mesh
-RS600 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ (Front) & 11×22″ (Rear Concaved)
-Fitted with 285x35x22″ Tires – Set of 4
-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black
-‘KAHN’ Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering in Black

Interior:
-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum
-Front & Rear Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather in Black
-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Gallery

