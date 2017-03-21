The Mansory Mercedes-AMG S63 Black Edition Cabrio is a Land Yacht

… With a lot of power.

Mansory is taking the term “land yacht” to heart with their newest Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet refinement program. Called the “Black Edition”, this new drop-top transformation adds power and presence but bathes passengers in a wealth of custom-tailored luxury to create the ultimate ship with which to sail the asphalt seas.

The new Mansory Mercedes-AMG S63 Black Edition Cabrio uses wind to its advantage thanks to the in-house manufactured full carbon fiber aero kit. The lightweight material makes up virtually every part to keep weight to a minimum. Up front, the drop-top features a new bumper with integrated LED daytime running lights, air intakes, and canards while a thin carbon skirt sits below to reduce lift. Above the bumper is a lightweight hood with more chiseled character lines and dual NACA ducts to help provide fresh air to the engine.

Massive front and rear fenders extend the body of the ‘Benz by 50 mm to create a powerful and more athletic figure. Carbon fiber side sills help calm the air and new carbon fiber mirrors sit above. At the rear, a prominent spoiler wing sits atop the trunk while a new apron with light diffusing effect helps keep that butt planted. All of the components were shown in either red visible carbon fiber or Liquid Black on the show car that was displayed at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Filling in those flared fenders is no easy task, but Mansory has their 22-inch Spyder and Multispoke wheels to get the job done. These lightweight forged wheels keep weight to a minimum despite their size and are shod in high-performance 255/30 ZR20 and 295/25 ZR22 tires. The finishing touch for this fitment is a lowered suspension that brings the car 30 mm closer to the pavement.

Beneath that ventilated hood is a tuned version of the 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine built by hand. The Mansory Mercedes-AMG S63 Black Edition Cabrio gained a new pair of turbochargers, sports air filter system, stainless steel sports exhaust with angular tailpipes, and an ECU tune to create even more power. The result is 829 horsepower and an electronically-limited 848 lb-ft. of torque. That’s good for a 3.5-second 0-62 mph acceleration time and electronically-limited 186 mph top speed.

Inside, it’s all about custom-tailored luxury. The Mansory team hand-upholstered the entire cabin with a variety of fine leather and alcantara with special contrast stitching and piping. Every single aspect of the cabin was refined to create the feeling of cruising in a sports yacht. A new sports steering wheel and aluminum pedals give the driver greater control of his ship. As an added bonus a new set of leather-bound floor mats with stitching Mansory emblems and illuminated door sill panels greet passengers.

The new Mansory Mercedes-AMG S63 Black Edition Cabrio will be offered as a limited run of vehicles with each model tailored to their owner’s specifications.

Mansory Mercedes-AMG S63 Black Edition Cabrio Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 828.5 / 840 PS / 618 kW

Maximum Torque: 848 lb-ft. / 1,150 Nm (electronically-limited)

-New turbochargers

-New sport air intake system

-Stainless steel sport exhaust system with angular tailpipes

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 186 mph / 300 km/h (electronically-limited)

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Mansory Spyder or Multispoke lightweight forged alloy

Wheel Diameter: 22 inches

Front Tires: 255/30 ZR22

Rear Tires: 295/25 ZR22

Suspension: 30 mm lower

Exterior:

-Carbon fiber ventilated hood

-Carbon fiber front apron

-Carbon fiber front skirt

-Carbon fiber front and rear extended fenders, 50 mm wider

-Carbon fiber side skirts

-Carbon fiber side mirrors

-Carbon fiber rear apron

-Carbon fiber rear spoiler wing

Mansory Mercedes-AMG S63 Black Edition Cabrio Gallery

Source: Mansory

Is the 829-HP Mansory Mercedes-AMG S63 Black Edition Cabrio the perfect land yacht?