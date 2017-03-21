Enjoy this Mercedes-AMG GT R Hooning at Goodwood

What a beast.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT R is a super coupe turned up to 11. The Mercedes-AMG GT seems rather weak and uninspired next to the Nurburgring-conquering GT R variant. It was unveiled at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed and it showed off some of what it can do there by laying down the power.

The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine packs 577 bhp and 520 lb-ft. of torque while aerodynamically-optimized splitters, spoilers, diffusers, and vents help to achieve even better lap times. The centrally-mounted exhaust offers an uninhibited, viscous roar that incites fear, and that’s what we like to hear.

And at Goodwood, it got it’s hoonage on.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Do you suddenly want a Mercedes-AMG GT R now?