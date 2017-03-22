MTM Has a bit of Fun with the new Porsche 718 Boxster S

A bit more power and style.

One of the four sports cars that MTM – Motoren Technik Mayer took to the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show was the new Porsche 718 Boxster S. While many aftermarket brands are focusing on the twin-turbocharged engines of its 911 sibling, MTM took advantage of the new force-fed powerplant in the 718 Boxster S..

Casting aside the naturally-aspirated flat-six engine in the previous generation Boxster is the new turbocharged 2.0- and 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-fours in the 718 Boxster and 718 Boxster S, respectively. The new force-fed nature allows for greater levels of power to be achieved with relatively simple upgrades.

MTM engineers gave the 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four in the 718 Boxster S some fresh life with a new MTM M-Cantronic tuning module, downpipe with metal catalytic converter, and rear muffler with dual valves.

Thanks to the new upgrades, the new MTM-tuned Porsche 718 Boxster S produces 402 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 361 lb-ft. of torque at a low 2,800 PRM. That’s good for a 3.8-second 0-62 mph acceleration time and 13.5-second 0-124 mph time. Top speed is all the way back at an impressive 185 mph.

Sitting in front of the carbon ceramic brakes on the MTM Porsche 718 Boxster S are new MTM Bitmoto wheels. These lightweight forged alloys keep rotating mass to a minimum and measure 20 x 9.0 up front and 20 x 11.0 at the rear with 245/35 ZR20 and 295/30 ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport tires at the rear.

The full upgrade program including the base price of the Porsche 718 Boxster S is 68,900 euros from MTM. The engine upgrades are priced at 8,450 euros while the wheels are available for 4,850 euros.

MTM Porsche 718 Boxster S Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-four

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 402 / 296 kW at 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 361 lb-ft. / 490 Nm at 2,800 RPM

-MTM M-Cantronic ECU tune

-MTM downpipe with steel catalytic converter

-MTM rear muffler with throttle valves

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.8 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 13.5 seconds

Top Speed: 185 mph / 297 km/h

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: MTM Bitmoto forged alloy

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0

Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport

Front Tires: 245/35 ZR20

Rear Tires: 295/30 ZR20

MTM Porsche 718 Boxster S Gallery

Source: MTM – Motoren Technik Mayer

Are you ready for the 402-HP MTM Porsche 718 Boxster S?