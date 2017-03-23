Mansory Does what they Do with the new Maserati Levante

Outrageous and Ostentatious.

The team at Mansory is known for their out-of-this-world conversions for high-end vehicles. They may be polarizing, but there’s no arguing that they are great at grabbing attention. The Mansory Maserati Levante is another example of this and has all the widebody exoticness that you could ever ask for.

The Mansory Maserati Levante was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva International Auto Show with a vibrant orange and carbon fiber color combo. The mid-size luxury crossover quickly grew into an in-your-face exotic with the new Mansory widebody aerodynamic kit made with in-house autoclaved carbon fiber parts.

The transformation begins with a new front fascia featuring a lip with side flaps and integrated LED daytime running lights to form a sharp and focused look. A new grille mash with vertical and horizontal accents and splitters accentuate this even more. This body work flows into the new widebody kit with extended front and rear fenders, connected by side skirts and door attachments. At the rear, a large roof spoiler and rear spoiler combo add a more athletic touch along with the widened rear bumper with integrated diffuser. New side mirrors and dark-colored accents complete the transformation.

The Mansory Maserati Levante also boasts a set of new Mansory GTurismo lightweight alloy wheels to fill in those massive fenders. Available in either Diamond Black or Diamond Silver, these 22 x 9.0 front and 22 x 10.5 rear wheels are shod in 265/35/22 ad 295/30/22 high-performance tires for loads of grip.

Under the new carbon fiber skin sits a tuned version of the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. The Mansory Maserati Levante benefits from a new ECU tune, sports air filter, and sport rear muffler with angular tailpipes, leading to a modest 35-horsepower gain for a 351-horsepower total output.

Matching the visual assault that is the exterior is the interior of the Mansory Maserati Levante. Here, a mix of black and orange leather and alcantara with orange stitching and highlights matches the color combo of the exterior. A new airbag sports steering wheel faces the driver as do new aluminum foot pedals. Orange carbon fiber trim provides an even greater sense of athleticism for the Italian SUV.

The new Mansory Maserati Levante is currently available from the European aftermarket company. Customers can tailor their vehicle in a variety of other colors and ways instead of the crazy orange and black show car on display at Geneva.

Source: Mansory

Do you like the outrageous orange and black styling of the widebody Mansory Maserati Levante?