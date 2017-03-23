Subaru Takes their WRX STI to a Bobsled Course!

Not as cool as ‘Cool Runnings’ but it’s still cool.

BMW may have sponsored the U.S. Bobsled team in the Winter Olympics, but Subaru has actually taken one of their cars through an Olympic Bobsled course!

Pro Rally Driver, Mark Higgins, strapped himself into prepped Subaru WRX STI to St. Moritz in the Swiss Alps to try and take the gold in the Boxersled event at the Olympia Bobsled Run.

Armed with some studded skinny snow tires, Higgins punched the throttle down the narrow snow-packed and icy run. There was a lot of banging in the tight course into some steep banking through turns, leading to some adrenalin-pumping fun.

Now we just need to make this an officially-sanctioned Olympic event.

Would you want to drive a Subaru WRX STI through an Olympic Bobsled course?