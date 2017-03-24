Car Videos

Friday FAIL: One Reason why Tailgating can Bite you in the Ass

Posted on

Friday FAIL: Multi-Car Crash after Tailgating

Get in line and pile ‘em up!

Tailgating isn’t a smart thing to do, especially on highways where construction is being done. Not only does it give you less time to react to sudden braking, but it also puts you at a disadvantage from being able to see what is happening up ahead.

This video comes from near Williamsburg, VA from the dashcam of a fully-loaded tractor trailer in a construction zone.

Friday FAIL: Multi-Car Crash after Tailgating

Cars in the left lane had been following somewhat closely on the two-lane road. When the dashcam-equipped truck driver decided to pass in the left (at the 0:40-mark), all of the cars suddenly slowed down, forcing him to move back over to avoid an accident. That was just foreshadowing.

Then, as cars started to get closer to each other again, they were forced to come to a quick stop again. The only problem was that because they were so close to each other, a large multi-car pileup resulted.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured, but this all could’ve been avoided (or at least minimized) if there was proper spacing between vehicles.

Source: Daniel Condon YouTube

Have you seen accidents like this because of people tailgating before?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4²
689
4x4 Exposure

The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² is an Off-Road Brute!
ABT TT RS-R ABT TT RS-R
457
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline brings a limited-edition Audi TT RS-R to Geneva
McLaren 720S McLaren 720S
456
McLaren

The new McLaren 720S Ushers in a New Era of Super Car
ABT RS6+ ABT RS6+
418
ABT Sportsline

The ABT Audi RS6+ takes the Turbo Wagon One Step Further!
EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina
416
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina
Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet
404
Car Videos

Idiot Crashes Honda S2000 while Leaving a Car Show
Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership
380
Car Videos

Another Mustang, Another Idiot, Another Crash
McLaren MP4-12C Spider Vorsteiner Forged Wheels McLaren MP4-12C Spider Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
380
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: McLaren MP4-12C with Vorsteiner VFN-504 Wheels
ABT Audi R8 ABT Audi R8
379
ABT Sportsline

ABT Refined the new Audi R8 and brought it to Geneva!
Ford Mustang Drag Race Wheelie Win Ford Mustang Drag Race Wheelie Win
375
Car Videos

When you Wheelie Hard but Still Win the Drag Race
To Top