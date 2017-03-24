Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with PUR LX11.3 Wheels

Drop-top demon from Down Under.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is a menacing beast in its own right. But the team at Vogue Industries in Australia managed to make it even more devilishly fun. Not only did it get a fresh set of PUR LX11.3 wheels, but this bad boy also sports a full aerodynamic kit and a stunning vinyl wrap.

The team at Vogue Industries in Australia have been working with PUR Wheels for some time and this Lamborghini Huracan Spyder proved to be the perfect candidate for a new set of their LX11.3 deep concave, three-piece forged wheels.

These 6061-T6 forged aluminum alloys have an complex five-spoke design that splits from the wheel hub into the outer spokes with its exposed hardware. These PUR LX11.3 beauties are completely covered in a special Rose Gold finish for an eye-catching look that’s worthy of the Italian exotic. Up front these PUR LX11.3 wheels measure out to 20 x 9.0 while the rears come in with a staggered 21 x 12.0 setup to emphasize the Huracan’s wedge-shaped profile.

The new PUR Wheels were only part of the transformation by Vogue Industries. The Aussies equipped the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with a full aerodynamic kit including a front splitter, side skirts, rear spoiler wing, and rear diffuser. A slick Magenta vinyl wrap covers most of the body save for the aerodynamic components.

If you’re looking to make the exotic Lamborghini Huracan Spyder even more of a head-turner, add on some PUR Wheels and take it to Vogue Industries.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Wheels: PUR LX11.3 three-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Rose Gold

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 12.0

Exterior:

-Full Aerodynamic kit

-Magenta vinyl wrap

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with PUR LX11.3 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Build Credit: Vogue Industries

