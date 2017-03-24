How People Really Feel about the Chevy Cruze Hatchback

From the mouth of Mahk.

Our boy, Mahk, is back with some hardcore Massachusetts truth for Chevrolet in another “Real People, Not Actors” parody ad.

This time, it stars Mahk as another “real person” taking a look at the new Chevrolet Cruze, with half being blocked by a wall. Mahk starts with his usual banter then steps up his game once the wall is opened and the hatchback part of the Cruze is exposed.

We’re starting to think that Chevrolet is going to just keep on making these “Real People, Not Actors” commercials just to see how Mahk and his friends at Zebra Corner parody them for their YouTube channel.

Source: Zebra Corner

Is this your favorite “Real People” parody yet?