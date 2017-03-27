Coachbuilt British Icon.

Afzal Kahn has a distinct vision with the automobiles that he and his company creates. For them, these vehicles can be a purposeful fashion statement that transform the boulevard into a catwalk. In the case with the new Kahn Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon 2.2 TDCi Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose, the catwalk continues off road.

The newest coachbuilt Land Rover Defender model from the British design company has an unmistakable look that also pays tribute to the legendary off-road vehicle.

“The Defender is probably the most iconic and well-loved British vehicle in existence,” said Afzal Kahn, CEO and creative director of the Kahn Group.

“Nowadays, it’s not what you wear, it’s all about what you drive, and the Flying Huntsman 105 Longnose is a true British icon.”

The new Kahn Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is built to tackle any kind of terrain thanks to its longer wheelbase. The extension starts ahead of the windshield and gives the SUV a dramatic profile. In addition to the longer wheelbase, another 400 mm of body work was also added to give the SUV even better capability off-road.

Adding to the improved off-road abilities on the Kahn Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose are new 18 x 8.0 1945 Retro alloy wheels exclusive to the Chelsea Truck Company. These Matte Black wheels feature a special Gold stripe and meaty 265/75/18 tires.

Powering those wheels is a 2.2-liter TDCI engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with push-button controls. Both the suspension and brakes were upgraded to handle the added workload that comes with off-road driving while a stainless steel cross-hair exhaust system adds a bit of flair.

Putting all those all-terrain abilities on display in a handsome suit is a full exterior kit complete with widened front and rear fenders with integrated vents and exposed bolt apertures. The Kahn Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose has a more distinguished face thanks to a new front bumper with lighting, LED diamond bright headlights, and a new X-Lander front grille. A Flying Huntsman spare wheel cover at the rear keeps things clean while a fixed panoramic glass roof sits above for an added touch of luxury.

Making the Kahn Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose even more at home on the boulevard is the custom-tailored interior. Here, new front and rear GTB seats are featured with Almadine leather and 100-percent wool inserts. The same material combination can be found on the passenger dashboard top, grab handles and rear passenger knee protectors. Leather is also worn by the A-pillars, rear side panels, and cubby box, while the instrument binnacle gets the Nappa leather treatment.

Elsewhere, drivers can grab ahold of the billet and leather steering wheel for a more comfortable feel while vented and machined aluminum foot pedals sit beneath. A Flying Huntsman clock fascia insert and custom Piano Black center console complete the luxury transformation.

The new Kahn Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose is currently available and produced entirely in the UK. This featured model is currently available for £89,995 or customers can create their own variant as well.

Kahn Land Rover Defender XS Station Wagon Flying Huntsman 105 Long Nose Specifications

Exterior:

-Bonnet Vents with Mesh – Stainless Steel

– CTC Enamel Wing Shields

– CTC Enamel Tailgate Logo

-Extended Bonnet Release Cable

-265x75x16″ Cooper STT Tires

-Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights – Stainless Steel

-LED Diamond Bright Headlights

-X-Lander Front Grille

-Exhaust Side Vents – Pair

-1945 Retro Alloy Wheels – 8×18″ in Matte Black with Gold Stripe

-Custom Alloy Front Wings

-Fixed Panoramic Glass Sunroof

-Flying Huntsman Rigid Spare Wheel Cover

-Modified Chassis Extended 400mm

-Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields

-Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

-Custom Extended Bonnet

-Flying Huntsman Boot Sill Plate

-Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber – Pair

Interior:

-Flying Huntsman Time Clock Fascia Insert

-Key Ring – Enamel with CTC Logo Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Steering Wheel – Billet & Leather

-Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool

-Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool

-Roof Grab Handles with Leather & Almandine Covers

-Rear Folding Seats in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Inserts

-Instrument Binnacle in Nappa Leather

-Custom Centre Console in Piano Black and Cubby Box in Leather

-Flying Huntsman Rev Counter Dial

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Rear Side Panels & A-Pillars in Leather

-Rear Door Panel & Handle in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Insert

-Front GTB Sports Seats in Leather with Almandine 100% Wool Inserts

Source: A Kahn Design

