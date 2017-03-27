The PIECHA C 205 RS-R Brings some Fun to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Adding some sport to the daily driver.

PIECHA Design and JMS Fahrzeugteile have been working hard in recent months on new products for cars once spring finally rolled around, and their latest is the PIECHA C 205 RS-R for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG line and AMG C63 wagon and sedan.

While the new PIECHA C 205 RS-R may not be an all-out, hardcore transformation and display of power, it gives Mercedes-Benz C-Class owners the ability to have a bit more fun with their everyday cars.

Visually, the PIECHA C 205 RS-R is more dynamic and confident thanks to new body work. Up front, a new lacquered lip mounts right to the factory spoiler to create a two-tone design. Matching the shape are new side skirts that extend outwards by 25 mm and can be painted in the body color or with a contrasting color for those that want to stand out. At the rear, a new tailgate-mounted roof spoiler and underbody diffuser are featured on the wagon models. For those with a sedan, a three-piece trunklid spoiler is used to generate downforce. Both models with the underbody diffuser uses new wings that help reduce lift.

For those that are looking for a bit more testosterone, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class can be upgraded with a set of PIECHA AV3 alloy wheels. These five open-Y spoke wheels have a deep rim bed and are finished in Anthracite with polished spoke faces. Measuring 19 x 8.5 up front and 19 x 9.5 at the rear, the AV3 wheels can be fitted with tires up to 245/335 ZR19 and 275/30 ZR19, respectively without requiring fender modifications.

In addition to the new AV3 wheels, the PIECHA C 205 RS-R can be optioned with a more athletic suspension. New springs lower non-AMG C-Class models by 35 mm for a better center of gravity while AMG C63 models can be upgraded with a bespoke height-adjustable spring kit.

While the main focus was on style with the new PIECHA C 205 RS-R, the entire range of gasoline and diesel engines can be upgraded by the German company. For the AMG C63, that means a total of 612 horsepower and the removal of the speed-limiter. Diesel models can also be outfitted with an electric sound module that creates a V-8 exhaust note.

The new PIECHA C 205 RS-R Mercedes-Benz C-Class is currently available as a complete upgrade or as individual accessories.

PIECHA C 205 RS-R Mercedes-Benz C-Class Specifications

Available Upgrades:

-PIECHA Front spoiler lip, AMG Line: 595.00 euro

-PIECHA Front Cup Wings, AMG C63 (pair): 595.00 euro

-PIECHA Side skirts (pair): 550.00 euro

-PIECHA Rear diffuser (Sedan, T-Modell): 714.00 euro

-PIECHA Roof spoiler (AMG Line and AMG 63/43): 595.00 euro

-AMG C63 exhaust end-pipes (pair): 550.00 euro

-PIECHA Sport exhaust system, 1.6 petrol engines: 1,365.00 euro

-35 mm lowering springs: 270.00 euro

-Threaded, height adjustable spring kit for AMG C63: 749.00 euro

-PIECHA AV3 alloy wheel set* 8.5 & 9.5×19-inch: 1,480.00 euro

PIECHA C 205 RS-R Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gallery

Source: PIECHA / JMS Fahrzeugteile

Do you like the new look of the PIECHA C 205 RS-R Mercedes-Benz C-Class?