Sit back and enjoy an Epic Track Day!

Exotic Car Track Day Brands Hatch

Vulcans, P1s, and LaFerraris, oh my!

It’s not often that you see an Aston Martin Vulcan. Or a McLaren P1. Or a LaFerrari. Even the Pagani Zonda is a rare treat these days. But seeing them all at once on the same track? Now that’s a once-in-a-lifetime event for some people.

Exotic Car Track Day Brands Hatch

At the Brands Hatch Circuit, all those automotive all-stars and more lined up to put down the power around the track and show off what they have.

The sound of roaring V-12s and force-fed V-8s is beautiful.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

What was your favorite exotic speeding around the track at Brands Hatch?

