Sit back and enjoy an Epic Track Day!

Vulcans, P1s, and LaFerraris, oh my!

It’s not often that you see an Aston Martin Vulcan. Or a McLaren P1. Or a LaFerrari. Even the Pagani Zonda is a rare treat these days. But seeing them all at once on the same track? Now that’s a once-in-a-lifetime event for some people.

At the Brands Hatch Circuit, all those automotive all-stars and more lined up to put down the power around the track and show off what they have.

The sound of roaring V-12s and force-fed V-8s is beautiful.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

What was your favorite exotic speeding around the track at Brands Hatch?