Hamann Motorsport Takes on the Jaguar F-Pace

Turning up the heat for the new British crossover.

The new Jaguar F-Pace crossover SUV has a certain classy flair to it that is distinctly British. It’s prestigious, has a clean shape, and has some athletic abilities hidden under the hood. But the team at Hamann Motorsport knew there was some unlocked potential hiding beneath the sheetmetal, and were able to unleash it for the Geneva Motor Show.

The new Hamann Motorsport Jaguar F-Pace has a more aggressive look along with the power to back it all up and a few interior refinements to make driving a joy.

Both the gasoline and diesel engines got a healthy boost in power thanks to Hamann’s ECU tuning. The 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 in the Jaguar F-Pace S gains 11-percent more power for a total of 410 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque. With the F-Pace 30d turbodiesel 3.0-liter V-6 engine, output increases by more than 13-percent for a total of 340 horsepower and 575 lb-ft. of torque – available at a very low RPM. Both engines benefit from a multi-flow exhaust system with oval tailpipes and better note.

Reinforcing the added power on the Hamann Jaguar F-Pace is a new aerodynamic body kit. The new kit starts with a three-piece front spoiler lip that meshes seamlessly with the new front and rear fender extensions. A new diffuser setup sits below the rear bumper and integrates the new quad oval tailpipe exhaust system for a clean, powerful look.

Beneath the fender extensions sit new Hamann Anniversary Evo II wheels with a choice of Hyper Silver, Black, or Graphite Grey finishes. These massive 23 x 11.0 wheels lend even more brawn and style to the British crossover SUV and give it even greater road presence.

The Hamann Jaguar F-Pace is finished off with a few new interior upgrades. Here, aluminum foot pedals are paired with a motorsport-inspired foot rest while premium floor mats add a touch of luxury.

The new Hamann Jaguar F-Pace is currently available as a complete package or individual accessories from the Hamann Motorsport headquarters in Laupheim or international partner sites.

Hamann Motorsport Jaguar F-Pace Specifications

Engine:

3.0-liter Supercharged V-6

Maximum Horsepower: 410 / 301 kW

Maximum Torque: 376 lb-ft. / 510 Nm

3.0-liter Turbodiesel V-6

Maximum Horsepower: 340 / 250 kW

Maximum Torque: 575 lb-ft. / 780 nm

Wheels:

Type: Hamann Anniversary EVO II

Wheel Finishes: Hyper Silver, Black, or Graphite Grey

Wheel Size: 23 x 11.0

Exterior:

-Three-piece front spoiler lip

-Front and rear fender extensions

-Rear diffuser

-Quad rear tailpipes

Interior:

-Aluminum foot pedals

-Motorsport-inspired foot rest

-Premium floor mats

Hamann Motorsport Jaguar F-Pace Gallery

Source: Hamann Motorsport

Do you like the new look and power of the Hamann Motorsport Jaguar F-Pace?