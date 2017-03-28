Get Blown Away with the Incredible Acceleration of the Bugatti Chiron!

Speeding has never been so quick and effortless.

If you have a lead foot, then the Bugatti Chiron is not for you. In less than five seconds, you’ll find yourself in speeding ticket territory. Wait a few more seconds after that, and you’ll be looking at getting your license taken away and maybe some jail time.

The Bugatti Chiron and its 1,479 bhp quad-turbocharged W-16 engine paired with a high-tech all-wheel drive system is utterly incredible, and the acceleration figures back that claim up. The guys at DRIVETRIBE were able to get behind the wheel of one and fix a camera to the speedometer to show just how fast this hyper can be.

Even on a wet surface with less than ideal traction, the figures are insane. Hitting 30 mph takes just 1.03 seconds while 60 mph is broken in just 3.01 ticks of the clock. Hitting 100 mph took just 5.05 seconds while 200 mph was reached in just 16.10 seconds. That’s just mind-boggling, and what’s even crazier is that those numbers are slower than the factory figures due to the loss of traction right off the bat.

Acceleration:

0-30 mph: 1.03 seconds

0-60 mph: 3.01 seconds

0-100 mph: 5.05 seconds

0-150 mph: 9.14 seconds

0-200 mph: 16.10 seconds

Source: DRIVETRIBE

Do you think that you could handle the crazy acceleration figures of the Bugatti Chiron?