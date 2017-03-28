Bugatti

Get Blown Away with the Incredible Acceleration of the Bugatti Chiron!

Posted on

Bugatti Chiron acceleration

Speeding has never been so quick and effortless.

If you have a lead foot, then the Bugatti Chiron is not for you. In less than five seconds, you’ll find yourself in speeding ticket territory. Wait a few more seconds after that, and you’ll be looking at getting your license taken away and maybe some jail time.

Bugatti Chiron acceleration

The Bugatti Chiron and its 1,479 bhp quad-turbocharged W-16 engine paired with a high-tech all-wheel drive system is utterly incredible, and the acceleration figures back that claim up. The guys at DRIVETRIBE were able to get behind the wheel of one and fix a camera to the speedometer to show just how fast this hyper can be.

Even on a wet surface with less than ideal traction, the figures are insane. Hitting 30 mph takes just 1.03 seconds while 60 mph is broken in just 3.01 ticks of the clock. Hitting 100 mph took just 5.05 seconds while 200 mph was reached in just 16.10 seconds. That’s just mind-boggling, and what’s even crazier is that those numbers are slower than the factory figures due to the loss of traction right off the bat.

Acceleration:
0-30 mph: 1.03 seconds
0-60 mph: 3.01 seconds
0-100 mph: 5.05 seconds
0-150 mph: 9.14 seconds
0-200 mph: 16.10 seconds

Source: DRIVETRIBE

Do you think that you could handle the crazy acceleration figures of the Bugatti Chiron?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4²
812
4x4 Exposure

The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² is an Off-Road Brute!
McLaren 720S McLaren 720S
512
McLaren

The new McLaren 720S Ushers in a New Era of Super Car
ABT TT RS-R ABT TT RS-R
472
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline brings a limited-edition Audi TT RS-R to Geneva
ABT RS6+ ABT RS6+
457
ABT Sportsline

The ABT Audi RS6+ takes the Turbo Wagon One Step Further!
EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina
440
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina
Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet
438
Car Videos

Idiot Crashes Honda S2000 while Leaving a Car Show
Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership
425
Car Videos

Another Mustang, Another Idiot, Another Crash
Prior Design PD75SC Prior Design PD75SC
415
Aftermarket Tuning News

It’s time to go big with the Prior Design PD75SC Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage
391
Car Videos

This on-track Ferrari 250 GTO footage is beautiful!
ABT Audi R8 ABT Audi R8
391
ABT Sportsline

ABT Refined the new Audi R8 and brought it to Geneva!
To Top