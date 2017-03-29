Featured Fitment: Audi R8 with Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Wheels

Plus some hardcore VRS Aero.

Instead of your average ‘Featured Fitment’ special, Vorsteiner has taken things a step further with their latest Audi R8. Not only does it have a fresh set of Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Flow Forged wheels, but it has a sharper look thanks to the hardcore VRS carbon fiber aerodynamic kit.

The latest-generation of the Audi R8 has an edgier, modern appeal with its sharper LED lighting, angled front grille, and split side blades. This is further emphasized with the dynamic new Vorsteiner VRS carbon fiber aerodynamic kit. This lightweight set of aerodynamics help reduce lift, generate downforce, and optimize airflow for improved dynamics and a more intimidating look.

The new VRS kit includes a new front spoiler that extends across the entirety of the front bumper. At the rear, the Audi R8 boasts a new spoiler wing and a diffuser with fins and a cleaner profile for better aerodynamic performance.

While the new VRS Aerodynamic upgrades draw attention, the Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Flow Forged wheels complete the athletic look. The five double-spoke wheels have a slight concave depth coupled with a Black Chrome finish that complements the color of the body. UP front, the V-FF 105 wheels measure 20 x 8.5 ET30 while the rear comes in with a wider 20 x 11.0 ET27 setup with a more aggressive concave.

Thanks to the addition of the new Vorsteiner V-FF 105 wheels and VRS Aero kit, the look of this Audi R8 has been completely transformed into an exotic with some serious road presence.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Audi R8

Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Flow Forged

Wheel Finish: Black Chrome

Front Wheels: 20 x 8.5 ET30

Rear Wheels: 20 x 11.0 ET27

Exterior:

-VRS Aero front spoiler

-VRS Aero rear diffuser

-VRS Aero rear wing

Audi R8 with Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Wheels Gallery

