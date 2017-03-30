TechArt Drops the Top with the 720-HP GTstreet R Cabriolet

Porsche 911 Turbo madness.

At the end of 2016, TechArt unveiled their highly-anticipated GTstreet R. Based on the Porsche 911 Turbo/Turbo S, the GTstreet R took performance and customization to a whole new level. Now, that same formula for performance and style is available on the drop-top 911 Turbo/Turbo S with the TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet.

The same wind-tunnel-tested active aerodynamic body kit seen on the coupe is featured on the new GTstreet R Cabriolet. An active front spoiler lip sends more air into the radiators and oil coolers. New integrated lights with carbon airframes, lateral flaps, and ca carbon fiber front hood cut weight and lend a sharper look. Both of the front fenders bear a resemblance to that of the 911 GT3 RS with their integrated carbon fiber air outlets, while the rear fenders get more aggressive carbon fiber air intakes to send more air to the intercoolers. Connecting these are new carbon fiber side skirts.

The rear of the TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet is dominated by a massive rear wing that includes carbon side panels and dual air winglets. The new spoiler can be automatically adjusted to generate more downforce. In ‘Performance Mode’, the wing is raised and increases its angle by 15-degrees. A new carbon fiber air intake atop the engine lid ensures the force-fed motor is supplied with more than enough cool air. Below the wing sits a carbon fiber trim panel between the LED taillights and a new carbon fiber diffuser with quad carbon tailpipes. Thanks to the new active aerodynamic kit, the TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet can generate up to 708 lbs. of downforce at 186 mph in Performance Mode.

TechArt gave the GTstreet R Cabriolet two different wheel options to put down the power. Center-locking forged TechArt Formula IV Race wheels with UHP tires measuring 20 inches or 21-inch TechArt Formula IV weight-optimized wheels are fitted with road tires. Customers can customize their wheels with a range of finishes and colors as well. TechArt also offers a full VarioPlus coilover suspension with PDCC connectivity along with a Noselift front axle lift system that raises the front axle by 60 mm at the touch of a button.

Sitting beneath that massive rear wing is a tuned 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six. Both the 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S can benefit from a range of TechArt Powerkits and a continuously variable pneumatic valve exhaust system. The maximum output for TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet is pegged at 720 horsepower and 679 lb-ft. of torque. This allows the drop-top to reach 62 mph from rest in 2.7 seconds and 124 mph in 8.5 seconds. Top speed is all the way back at 211 mph.

Thanks to the open-top nature of the TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet, owners can show off their custom-tailored interior. A smaller-diameter TechArt sport steering wheel with 12-o’clock marker, paddle-back covers, and custom design sits front-and-center and is paired with color-matched instrument dials, door entry guards, and aluminum sport pedals. Carbon fiber, alcantara, and leather with custom stitching adorns almost every inch of the cabin and can be tailored to owner specification. As a special touch, an individually numbered glove compartment plate and handmade GTstreet R wallet is included with the conversion.

The new TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet is currently available for all Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S Cabriolet models as a full conversion program.

TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 720 / 530 kW

Maximum Torque: 679 lb-ft. / 920 Nm

-TechArt Powerkit TA 091/TT2.1

-Adjustable exhaust system

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.7 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 8.5 seconds

Top Speed: 211 mph / 340 km/h

TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet Gallery

Source: TechArt

Is the TechArt GTstreet R Cabriolet the ultimate drop-top Porsche 911?