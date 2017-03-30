Porsche Shows us How to Properly Ride Share to Paris

With Romain Dumas and a Panamera Turbo.

Ride sharing is the cool, new thing nowadays. All over the globe people are using ride sharing services to travel from place to place in a relatively inexpensive way. So, Porsche took that opportunity to play a bit of a prank in France.

Groups of ride sharers were surprised with the 550-horsepower Porsche Panamera Turbo. All of them were surprised just at the fact that the four-door coupe rolled up, but that wasn’t the real prank. Sitting in the driver’s seat was two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and WEC Champion, Romain Dumas.

Of course, nobody recognized him, so they all got in and went on their way to Paris. When Porsche’s Connect system with real-time traffic information alerted them of a traffic delay up ahead, Dumas decided to take a bit of a shortcut.

That was code for going to the track. Once everyone was given a helmet, he drove them flat-out around the track, garnering some excited smiles and some angry and nervous emotions as well. At the end of the white-knuckled drive, one woman was very upset and wanted out while the others were shocked and surprised. Then, Dumas revealed his identity to the surprise of everyone.

Source: Porsche

Would you like to be pranked by Porsche and Romain Dumas?