Car Videos

Porsche Shows us How to Properly Ride Share to Paris

Posted on

Romain Dumas Porsche Panamera Turbo Prank

With Romain Dumas and a Panamera Turbo.

Ride sharing is the cool, new thing nowadays. All over the globe people are using ride sharing services to travel from place to place in a relatively inexpensive way. So, Porsche took that opportunity to play a bit of a prank in France.

Groups of ride sharers were surprised with the 550-horsepower Porsche Panamera Turbo. All of them were surprised just at the fact that the four-door coupe rolled up, but that wasn’t the real prank. Sitting in the driver’s seat was two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and WEC Champion, Romain Dumas.

Romain Dumas Porsche Panamera Turbo Prank

Of course, nobody recognized him, so they all got in and went on their way to Paris. When Porsche’s Connect system with real-time traffic information alerted them of a traffic delay up ahead, Dumas decided to take a bit of a shortcut.

That was code for going to the track. Once everyone was given a helmet, he drove them flat-out around the track, garnering some excited smiles and some angry and nervous emotions as well. At the end of the white-knuckled drive, one woman was very upset and wanted out while the others were shocked and surprised. Then, Dumas revealed his identity to the surprise of everyone.

Source: Porsche

Would you like to be pranked by Porsche and Romain Dumas?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4² Brabus 550 Adventure 4x4²
872
4x4 Exposure

The new Brabus 550 Adventure 4×4² is an Off-Road Brute!
McLaren 720S McLaren 720S
525
McLaren

The new McLaren 720S Ushers in a New Era of Super Car
ABT TT RS-R ABT TT RS-R
482
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline brings a limited-edition Audi TT RS-R to Geneva
ABT RS6+ ABT RS6+
480
ABT Sportsline

The ABT Audi RS6+ takes the Turbo Wagon One Step Further!
Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet Honda S2000 Crash Leaving Car Meet
454
Car Videos

Idiot Crashes Honda S2000 while Leaving a Car Show
EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by PIninfarina
452
Vehicle Make

Get Ready for the new Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina
featured featured
448
Features

Chicago Auto Show Top-Ten
Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership Ford Mustang Crash into Lamborghini Dealership
441
Car Videos

Another Mustang, Another Idiot, Another Crash
Prior Design PD75SC Prior Design PD75SC
427
Aftermarket Tuning News

It’s time to go big with the Prior Design PD75SC Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe
Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage Ferrari 250 GTO in-car footage
416
Car Videos

This on-track Ferrari 250 GTO footage is beautiful!
To Top