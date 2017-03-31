Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels

997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series Wheels by FFTec Motorsports

The Blacked out Beast.

The Porsche 911 Turbo is the perfect car for those that want insane performance along with everyday drivability. Since it was first unveiled it has slowly transformed into a more comfortable road-going super car with outrageous performance. This blacked out Bay-Area 997.2 911 Turbo built by FFTec Motorsports is about slaying it at the track.

997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series Wheels by FFTec Motorsports

This customized 911 Turbo has quite a bit of goodies that push its 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six past the factory 500 horsepower output. A new Werks carbon fiber Y-pipe, IPD plenum, IPE valvetronic exhaust and headers, Champion diverter valves, and a Cobb PRO tune by FFTec unleash the power of the twin-turbocharged flat-six. Additionally, new carbon fiber aero and trim pieces from MACarbon and Agency Power were also installed.

997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series Wheels by FFTec Motorsports

For better performance on the track, FFTec Motorsports installed a new Bilstein Damptronic suspension along with new RSS rear links, front toe, toe steer kit, and bumper steer kit. Finishing it all off is a new TPC DSC suspension control module that lays the groundwork for the new set of Brixton Forged wheels.

The weapon of choice for this Porsche 911 Turbo was the Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels. These complex, three-piece forged alloy wheels feature floating spoke ends, step-lip rim halves, and lightweight backpad pocketing along with hidden hardware.

997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series Wheels by FFTec Motorsports

On this high-powered German, the Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels were installed in a 20 x 9.0 front and 20 x 12.5 rear setup with a progressively deeper concave from front to rear. Each one of the center-locking wheels boasts a 120-grit polished Smoke Black III (matte) face and a smooth 600-grit polished Smoke Black III (gloss) lip that matches the sinister dark character of the 911 Turbo.

997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series Wheels by FFTec Motorsports

Thanks to the new blacked-out look, added power, and new Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels, this Porsche 911 Turbo is ready to hit the track hard and cruise home.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 997.2 Porsche 911 Turbo
Wheels: Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series three-piece forged
Finish Face: 120-grit polished Smoke Black III (matte)
Finish Lip: 600-grit polished Smoke Black III (gloss)
Wheel Options: Hidden Hardware
Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0
Rear Wheels: 20 x 12.5

Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged
Build Credit: FFTec Motorsports

Would you like to take this Porsche 911 Turbo with Brixton Forged CM16 Targa Series wheels to the track?

