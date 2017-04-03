The Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LWB LE Edition is Intimidating

The black and carbon beast.

If you’re looking for a high-end, custom-tailored luxury machine with some serious road presence, look no further than the new Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography LWB LE Edition. This Santorini Black SUV offers passengers a sumptuous interior with a confident, blacked-out style.

Visually, the new Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LWB LE Edition is more imposing thanks to its new front Luxury Edition bumper made from precision-designed carbon composite. The bumper retains the factory fog lights but adds in new 3-D mesh intake inserts for a more dynamic look. A new grille with floating insert sits above to complete the powerful, new look.

The Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LWB LE Edition also sports a new rear Luxury Edition bumper made from the same carbon composite as the front. A new lightweight composite trunk lid spoiler and extended roof wing adds a sporty touch to the luxury SUV while four stainless steel cross-hair exhaust pipes sit below for that detailed look.

Completing the overall blacked-out look of the Range Rover is a new set of RS5600 wheels. These lightweight alloys measure 22 x 9.5 at the front and rear and are shod in 285/35/22 tires. As an added bonus, each of the brake calipers are painted in a vibrant red to provide a bit of contrast.

Inside is where the real comfort is thanks to the new perforated and quilted leather upholstery. The soft material can be found on both the front and rear seats along with the door tops, arm rests, center console, instrument binnacle, and steering wheel center for a real extravagant and classy atmosphere. In addition to the leather, new machined aluminum foot pedals stainless steel door entry sill plates complete the interior transformation.

While the new look and feel of the Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography LWB LE Edition speaks for itself, the SUV designed by Afzal Kahn has been rated as having a 14-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard model according to the experts at CAP.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography LW LE Edition is currently available as a complete vehicle for £122,999 or customers can tailor their own vehicle with individual accessories found on the SUV.

Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LW LE Edition Specifications

Exterior:

-Kahn Enamel Wing Shields

-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

-LE Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-Painted Brake Calipers (Available in a Choice of Colors)

-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering

-Fitted with 285x35x22″ Tires

-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh – Floating Insert

-RS600 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ in Silver Platinum

-Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo

-LE Rear Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Black

Interior:

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Interior – Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Front & Rear Seats in Perforated Black Leather

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LW LE Edition Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the blacked-out look of the Project Kahn Range Rover Autobiography LW LE Edition?