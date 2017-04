Modern classics.

The days where the Porsche 911 GT1, McLaren F1 GTR, and others duked it out at the 24 Hours of Le Mans are in the history books, but that doesn’t mean that we still cannot enjoy them.

Here, we have some old-school turbocharged glory in the Porsche 911 GT1 alongside the legendary McLaren F1 GTR and GTR Longtail, and the some fire-spitting Ferrari F40 action, among others.

Even Nick Mason’s F1 GTR made an appearance prior to its gut-wrenching crash.

Source: TheTFJJ YouTube

Which one of these modern Le Mans classics was your favorite?