Featured Fitment: TOPCAR 911 Stinger with ADV.1 Wheels

At the 2017 Geneva International Auto Show, Russian tuner, TOPCAR, put lightweight power on display with their new Porsche 911 Stinger. This carbon-clad super car was quite the star at the international motor show, and part of it was because of its new ADV.1 Wheels.

The new TOPCAR Porsche 911 Stinger is based on the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S and it packs quite a lightweight punch. An 18-piece carbon fiber upgrade package helps reduce weight and give the rear-engined sports car an exotic appeal. New front and rear bumpers, ventilated front fenders, side skirts, door elements, extended rear fenders, roof, and wing are all made from carbon fiber. Even with the laundry-list of individual components, the 911 Stinger retains a clean shape and profile.

In addition to the weight-saving goodies, the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that makes the 911 Turbo S oh so special also got a bit of a boost. Here, TOPCAR gave the 911 Stinger a nice little tune that increases output to 650 horsepower. That means the already-incredible performance figures of the factory 911 Turbo S are even more mind-blowing.

While this carbon-clad beast is awe-inspiring in its own right, the new set of ADV.1 Wheels complete the overall package to make it a real show-stopper.

The TOPCAR team gave the Porsche 911 Stinger a new set of ADV5 M.V1 SL Monoblock forged wheels. These five-spoke wheels have a classic shape with a chiseled and defined cut in the middle. Up front, the new wheels measure 20 x 9.0 while the rear comes in with a staggered 21 x 11.5 setup featuring a slight concave.

The step-lip ADV5 M.V1 SL Monoblock wheels also have a Liquid Smoke finish that perfectly matches the carbon fiber body work of the TOPCAR Porsche 911 Stinger while the monoblock forged alloy construction keeps with the lightweight performance theme.

Thanks to the new set of ADV5 M.V1 SL Monoblock wheels and the carbon fiber body work, the TOPCAR Porsche 911 Stinger was a star of the Geneva Motor Show.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: TOPCAR Porsche 911 Stinger

Wheels: ADV5 M.V1 SL Monoblock forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Liquid Smoke

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 11.5

Exterior:

-18-piece carbon fiber body kit

