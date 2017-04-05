The WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS Turns Things Up a Notch

Taking on the newest British sports car.

The new Aston Martin DB11 is all-new and takes the model line to a whole new level of performance, style, and technology. It’s distinctly British with its classy design and regal elegance yet packs a wallop of a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine. The new sports car is still a fresh, new model yet the team at WheelsandMore have already created their Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS upgrade program.

The new WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS isn’t an all-out visual, interior, and performance program. Instead, the German tuner uses basic engine upgrades and a choice of multi-piece forged wheels to transform the look and feel of the British sports car.

The most eye-catching part of the WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS conversion are the new forged wheels. On the black DB11 GT-RS, new ultra-concave F.I.W.E. wheels installed in a staggered 20 x 9.5 front and 21 x 11.5 setup with 265/35/21 and 315/30/21 Pirelli tires. The hand-produced, multi-piece wheels also feature a high-gloss, polished stainless steel outer rims coupled with color-matched centers.

For the Spectre-Silver DB11 GT-RS, WheelsandMore fitted their 6Sporz² forged wheels. These 22 x 9.5 front and 22 x 11.5 rear wheels have a carbon-look center finish while the outer rims are color-matched to the DB11’s body. Sticky 265/30/22 and 305/25/22 Continental SportContact 6 tires provide the potent engine with more than enough grip.

The other fun-but-currently-in-development part of the WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS program is the engine tuning. Here, WheelsandMore is developing a new valve-flap-controlled exhaust system with new sports catalytic converters for a brawnier sound and more power. A new software tune is also in development for the 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-12 engine that will push output to an expected 700 horsepower and 605 lb-ft. of torque.

The new WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS will be available as a complete upgrade program or individual accessories.

WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS Specifications

Wheels: F.I.W.E. or 6Sporz² multi-piece forged alloy

Wheel Sizes: 20-, 21-, and 22-inch diameters

Tires: Pirelli or Continental

Finish: Individually tailored to customer specification

Engine:

-Valve-flap-controlled exhaust system

-Software ECU tune

Maximum Horsepower: 700

Maximum Torque: 605 lb-ft. / 820 Nm

WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS Gallery

Source: WheelsandMore

Do you like the new look of the 700-HP WheelsandMore Aston Martin DB11 GT-RS?